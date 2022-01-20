Mike McCarthy addresses Cowboys HC future with owner Jerry Jones after embarrassing playoff exit 

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with owner Jerry Jones regarding his future with the team. In a press conference on Thursday, the head coach took to the podium to address his future with the Cowboys.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to [Cowboys owner] Jerry [Jones] after the game for a long time," he said. "Obviously saw him again Monday. We had a very positive conversation and just focused on the evaluation process.”

When asked if he had any concerns about his future, McCarthy said:

“I don’t see it that way. I’m focused on the exit interview process.”

His job security came into question after Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by a scoreline of 23-17. The Cowboys were the third overall seed in the NFC.

After the loss at home to the 49ers, Jerry Jones was not willing to discuss the head coach's future.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time, Jones said. "That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.”

After the game on Monday, Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones asserted the conviction on the head coach's future in Dallas:

“Very confident [in McCarthy’s return],” Stephen Jones said.

The head coach himself told the newspaper The Dallas Morning News of the work put into the team and his experience of winning in the playoffs:

“I know what I personally put into this," the head coach said. "I understand what goes on here every day. I know how to win in this league. I know how to win playoff games and how to win a championship.”

The 58-year-old coach was hired in January 2020 to be the Cowboys' ninth head coach, replacing Jason Garrett. He went 6-10 in his first year as Dallas head coach but bounced back with a 12-5 record this year, winning the NFC East.

He spent 13 years with the Green Bay Packers, leading them to great success.

Mike McCarthy and his tenure in Green Bay

Former Green Bay Packers HC Mike McCarthy

McCarthy had a record of 125-77-2 during his time with the Packers, leading them to nine playoff appearances in his 13 years there. In the 2010 season, he led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLV (45) over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Green Bay fired him after Week 13 of the 2018 season. In the 2019 season, he took time off from coaching. He has the second-most wins in Packers history behind the legendary Curly Lambeau, who had 209.

Now, with Dallas, can he lead a franchise that has not been to the Super Bowl since the 1995 season? We will have to wait until next season to find that answer.

