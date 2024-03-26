Mike McCarthy gets candid on feeling added pressure as Cowboys HC enters last season of his contract

Mike McCarthy has been the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys since 2020. After going 6-10 in his debut, he has led them to consecutive 12-5 records; however, he has failed to translate them to playoff success, never reaching the NFC Championship Game.

As the 2024 season, the last in his contract looms, the former Green Bay Packers tactician has yet to receive an update about his long-term future, indicating massive pressure. But speaking to ESPN's Adam Schefter on NFL Live, McCarthy downplayed the gravity of the situation before him:

"I don't (feel pressure). Because I mean, I think as a coach, you know, every year is, I mean, it's the same. I mean, let's be honest, and that's the way it's always been. Personally, I've been in this spot. This will be the third time, you know, and it's worked out very well for me. So I'm not really concerned about it."

Is Jerry Jones setting up Mike McCarthy as the fall guy in 2024?

Is the Mike McCarthy era about to end in Arlington?

The Dallas Cowboys' lack of major free agent acquisitions so far has been one of the most surprising developments in the offseason, even as their divisional rivals in New York, Philadelphia, and especially Washington have been restocking their respective rosters with new signings.

Instead, the team has been releasing key players such as Tony Pollard, Michael Gallup, Tyron Smith, and Tyler Biadasz to secure funds for a potential Dak Prescott extension. FanSided's Jason Schandl suggests that this "selling" mentality aligns with Jerry Jones' strategy. If the Cowboys miss the playoffs, it could pave the way for McCarthy's departure and a fresh start, possibly with Prescott or another quarterback.

"Either Dak re-signs and Dallas has an underwhelming campaign this year, or Dak doesn't sign an extension and the Cowboys need a new franchise quarterback. Both of those situations paint 2025 as a much more pivotal year than 2024 will be.

"And if you're hiring a new head coach, you don't want to set them up for failure by immediately forcing them to deal with a totally inactive free agency and a major dose of quarterback drama. You want them to oversee either the addition of talent around Dak or the search for a new QB in 2025."

That process could begin as early as the upcoming Draft, where Jones has seven picks.