“Mike McCarthy needs to be packed up”: Cowboys fans want Jerry Jones to fire HC following embarrassing loss vs Packers

It's like Mike McCarthy played out a tragic script for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He will help the squad establish a 12-5 regular season record before succumbing to an early playoff exit. Coincidentally, the Cowboys finished the 2023 season at 12-5.

However, they had high hopes this postseason because the second-seed Cowboys have the league's best offense. Unfortunately, those hopes are gone after Dallas suffered a disappointing Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers.

That result has Cowboys fans pleading with team owner Jerry Jones to fire McCarthy. One victory in four playoff games has their loyal supporters calling for a head coaching change.

Cowboys followers call for Mike McCarthy's firing

While the Cowboys scored 32 points in that Wild Card Round home game, the Green Bay Packers had the lead from the get-go and did not look back. The game turned tragic after the Packers established a 27-0 second-quarter lead after Darnell Savage's 64-yard touchdown interception return.

This Dallas loss has ESPN's Stephen A. Smith going into his patented ecstatic mode.

Another playoff defeat despite having home-field advantage has one Cowboys fan commenting:

“If I’m Jerry, McCarthy needs to be packed up and out of The Star offices by the @Lions game halftime! #WildCard #NFLPlayoffs”

Here are other calls for Mike McCarthy's ouster after the Cowboys' disappointing loss to the Packers.

Though the Cowboys put up 32 points on the scoreboard, the damage has been done in the first half as Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. It didn't matter that Mike McCarthy's crew had more first downs, third-down conversions, and total yards than Green Bay.

Prescott finished with 41 completions for 403 passing yards because they had to gain quick yards while trailing big. However, those numbers weren't enough to extend their season.

Should Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn be fired after this loss?

Even McCarthy might be hard-pressed to find a valid reason to remain as Dallas Cowboys head coach after this postseason defeat. Likewise, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be on the way out by failing to stop Green Bay's scoring barrage.

The Packers averaged 22.5 points per game during the regular season. However, the impressive Cowboys defense allowed Green Bay to score 48 points. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes and became the first quarterback to have a perfect passer rating in his NFL playoff debut.

Running back Aaron Jones collected three touchdowns from 118 rushing yards. After this Wild Card Round demolition, other teams might reconsider Quinn's credentials as a head coaching candidate.