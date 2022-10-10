“He looks like a Milwaukee cab driver” - Colin Cowherd believes Mike McCarthy is underrated despite Cowboys' success

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys won their fourth straight game of the season after defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams 22-10 in Week 5.

Cooper Rush won his fifth straight game as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys as he continued to impress in the absence of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport COOPER RUSH IS STILL UNDEFEATED AS AN NFL STARTER COOPER RUSH IS STILL UNDEFEATED AS AN NFL STARTER 😱 https://t.co/qXOeqYKA5y

Head coach Mike McCarthy should be praised for setting up the Cowboys to succeed in Prescott's absence. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd recently praised the Cowboys coach on his podcast. Here's what Cowherd said about McCarthy:

"I want to talk about Mike McCarthy. So Mike McCarthy is one of four coaches in league history that made the playoffs eight straight years. He has a winning record in the playoffs. He's got a Super Bowl, and now he's winning with a backup."

"They've done studies on this, tall, thin, good looking people make more money over a lifetime. He looks like a Milwaukee cab driver and Matt LaFleur looks like somebody that should be on the cover of Men's Health."

"Do I love McCarthy? No. But eight straight playoffs, a winning record, 62% winner, I think that's above Bill Parcells."

RJ Ochoa @rjochoa The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak where:



- the first was against last season's Super Bowl loser

- the second and third were within the division, one on the road

- the fourth against last season's Super Bowl winner on the road



Coach of the Year: Mike McCarthy The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak where:- the first was against last season's Super Bowl loser- the second and third were within the division, one on the road- the fourth against last season's Super Bowl winner on the roadCoach of the Year: Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys are now 4-1 after their win over the LA Rams in Week 5, and they will now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week. This could be their toughest test of the season, and this game could prove very vital for the race to the NFC East title later in the season.

Mike McCarthy's job was under threat at the start of the NFL 2022 season

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy's job was under serious threat following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers last season in the Wildcard round. The name of former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton frequently popped up in the discussions.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I pushed back on firing Mike McCarthy but if I can get Sean Payton, absolutely. Sean Payton is proven. ... He's going to be great with Dak Prescott. And Jerry Jones loves him. I was told, 'Jerry won't fire McCarthy until he can hire Payton.'" — @Chris_Broussard "I pushed back on firing Mike McCarthy but if I can get Sean Payton, absolutely. Sean Payton is proven. ... He's going to be great with Dak Prescott. And Jerry Jones loves him. I was told, 'Jerry won't fire McCarthy until he can hire Payton.'" — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/zuiFhBcLUH

There were serious murmurs about Payton replacing McCarthy in Dallas, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't pull that move and decided to give McCarthy another chance.

Despite not making any major moves in the offseason, and with the roster getting worse than last season, it would be fair to say that McCarthy has done a phenomenal job so far this season with Cooper Rush as his quarterback.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I'm happy either way at Philly - Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott. BUT THE BAR HAS BEEN RAISED FOR DAK. NO MORE STINKERS. NO MORE HEAD-SCRATCHERS. NO MORE HIGH-RISK TURNOVERS. THIS TEAM BETTER RESPOND TO THE MAN MAKING ALL THE MONEY JUST THE WAY IT DID TO THE UNDRAFTED "FRAUD." I'm happy either way at Philly - Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott. BUT THE BAR HAS BEEN RAISED FOR DAK. NO MORE STINKERS. NO MORE HEAD-SCRATCHERS. NO MORE HIGH-RISK TURNOVERS. THIS TEAM BETTER RESPOND TO THE MAN MAKING ALL THE MONEY JUST THE WAY IT DID TO THE UNDRAFTED "FRAUD."

With the in-form Eagles up next, it will be interesting to see what McCarthy and the Cowboys have up their sleeves as the chances of Prescott making his return next week are quite bleak.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes