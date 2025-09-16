  • home icon
  Mike McDaniel hot seat rumors: NFL insider names potential replacement candidate if Dolphins HC gets fired amid 0-2 start

Mike McDaniel hot seat rumors: NFL insider names potential replacement candidate if Dolphins HC gets fired amid 0-2 start

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 16, 2025 05:57 GMT
Mike McDaniel hot seat rumors: NFL insider names potential replacement candidate if Dolphins HC gets fired amid 0-2 start
Mike McDaniel hot seat rumors: NFL insider names potential replacement candidate if Dolphins HC gets fired amid 0-2 start

Mike McDaniel's future with the Miami Dolphins is looking grim after a 0-2 record to start the 2025 season. On Monday, NFL insider Albert Breer came forward to talk about the rumor mills churning about him potentially being on the hot seat.

While talking about the Miami coach's future, he also named a potential replacement in case Mike McDaniel gets fired for his disappointing performance.

"You know, tought thing I think for McDaniel, and I really like him as a coach, I've know him a long time," Breer said on the Rich Eisen show. "I think, the tough thing for him is this narrative has been there for the last four or five months. Like that, some of the stars in that building ran wild over the last couple of years. And they spent some time this offseason in the roster building trying to clean all that up."
"And that you would have this sort of issue after week 1 and that sort of no show in that week 1 game against the Colts, and now you're 0-2, I think only further fuels the narrative. The other thing that's just lingering out there is the fact that they are in the middle of sort of a soft rebuild. ..."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When a franchise does that, the natural question in order to ask is are these people I want leading the rebuild? And so if things don't go well early this year, those questions will naturally come up. ... Another thing that's lingering here is the fact that his defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver is beloved inside that building and is seen by a lot of people as a future head coach."
"So if there comes a point where this really goes the wrong way, could Stephen Ross say, 'I want to take a look at Anthony Weaver as my head coach.' ... I don't think it will be after Thursday night. But I think they could eventually get there."
Last season, Mike McDaniel failed to qualify for the playoffs after the Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record. This led to some unrest about his continuation as the team's head coach.

However, after consecutive disappointing losses to the Colts and the Patriots, fans are starting to question Mike McDaniel's fit with the team even more.

Emmanuel Acho shares his unfiltered take on Mike McDaniel after Week 2 loss to the Patriots

Emmanuel Acho did not mince his words while criticizing Mike McDaniel's 0-2 record to start the Dolphins' 2025 campaign.

In a clip he shared on X, the analyst went guns blazing on the Miami coach's inability to deliver on the field.

"Can we stop with the funny stuff, Mike McDaniel?" Acho said on Sunday. "Can we stop with the sarcasm? Can we stop with running of the field when the cameraman is following you and trying to hide? Can we just get back to winning football games?"
"If nobody else is gonna say it, I'm gonna say it. Because Dolphins fans, myself included, are tired of the ha-ha's and the khi-khi's. We just want W's, period."

The Dolphins next take on the Bills in Week 3 on Sept. 18. Can McDaniel secure his first win of the season at Highmark Stadium?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

