  • Mike McDaniel urged to bench Tua Tagovailoa by fans after Dolphins QB gets intercepted twice vs Colts in Week 1 clash

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 07, 2025 19:39 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a rough beginning to the 2025 season, turning the ball over three times in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts. Two interceptions and a fumble left the team in a 20-0 hole at halftime.

Tagovailoa’s struggles began early. On a 3rd & 8 attempt, a pass intended for Tyreek Hill sailed over, allowing Colts safety Cam Bynum to make the interception. In the second half, Tagovailoa lost the ball when cornerback Kenny Moore forced a fumble, which former Dolphins star Xavien Howard recovered.

Adding to this, Tagovailoa launched another interception to start the second half. His forced pass to Malik Washington went directly to first-round pick Laiatu Latu for his third turnover.

Fans had a field day on X, asking Mike McDaniel to bench the quarterback.

"I want Tua Tagovailoa out of my league," one fan posted.
"Dolphins fans liking all the “bench Tua Tagovailoa” tweets during the Colts game," another fan wrote.
"So at what point do the Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa for Zach Wilson?" a third added.
More reactions poured in.

"If the Dolphins really wanna prove to me that they are serious about winning, they would bench Tua Tagovailoa!! There is zero reason why not to be him he is not fucking Dan Marino! And you can’t convince me otherwise," one fan posted.
"They won’t do it but I would absolutely bench Tua Tagovailoa," another fan wrote.
"Miami Dolphins will compete with the Saints for worst team in the NFL. Tua tagovailoa is finished. Like if you agree," a third added.

Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension seems costly after latest struggles

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa’s four-year, $212.4 million deal, signed in July 2024, has raised the stakes. Despite a 72.9% completion rate and league-leading accuracy in 2024, the quarterback’s previous injury-shortened season and ball security issues have drawn scrutiny. If he doesn't improve, Miami might start to feel the burden of his contract.

The Dolphins' offense struggled to gain traction, totaling just 43 yards over three first-half possessions. In contrast, Indianapolis turned four drives into three touchdowns and a field goal, and dominated the game in all facets.

Besides offensive problems, Miami's defense allowed Daniel Jones to move with ease and exposed open gaps, which inhibited the Dolphins' ability to stop the Colts' scoring. Special teams caused issues as well, including a penalty that continued an Indianapolis drive.

Edited by Krutik Jain
