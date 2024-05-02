Mike Sainristil's girlfriend Seliana Carvalho welcomes 'new home' Washington as CB begins NFL journey with Commanders

Mike Sainristil was one of the key defensive contributors to the Michigan Wolverines' dominant 2023 run, most memorably sealing the win with an interception of Michael Penix Jr. late in the national title game.

That talent and potential did not go unnoticed in last week's draft, with the Washington Commanders drafting the cornerback 50th overall to bolster their secondary.

One particular person who is excited about this future is his girlfriend Seliana Carvalho, who wrote in an Instagram Story:

"Hello new home"

Seliana Carvalho welcoming herself and Mike Sainristil to the Washington Commanders

A new team is not the only gift heading the couple's way, however. They are also expected to welcome their first child, a girl, soon. Sainristil briefly discussed the topic in an interview with On3's Clayton Sayfie:

“From the moment that my girl and I found out [she was pregnant], I just knew that I was doing everything I’m doing for another reason. And I want to make sure I’m great at everything that it is I do. I can’t wait to share these moments with her.

“Her mom is very special, very supportive in everything it is that I do. So I already know that she’s gonna have a great mother, and we’re gonna do everything we can to give her the best life possible.”

Who is Seliana Carvalho? A brief profile of Commanders CB Mike Sainristil's girlfriend

Like Mike Sainristil, Seliana Carvalho has an athletic background.

Initially attending Lawrence Academy in Groton, Massachusetts (a municipality within the Boston area), she then enrolled at American International College in Springfield, where she studied Public Health and Business and played soccer.

Upon graduating from college, Carvalho took up multiple jobs, including professionally playing soccer in North Macedonia. She also coached at Taylor Preparatory High School in Taylor and Washtenaw Community College and Greenhills School in Ann Arbor, both in Michigan (coincidentally, when Sainristil was becoming a prominent cornerback with the Wolverines). She also worked as a Clinical Case Manager at Acadia, a healthcare services provider.

She is currently working as a success coach at the Michigan Hispanic Collaborative, while taking up Performance Psychology at the National University in San Diego, California.