Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan was snubbed of an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shanahan was a nominee in the coach/contributor category. Former Detroit Lions coach Buddy Parker was chosen by voters instead.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter appeared on the "Schlereth and Evans" show. He expressed his unhappiness about Shanahan's snub to Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans.

“I think it’s a bunch of BS. Mike Shanahan is a Hall of Famer yesterday, today and tomorrow. I mean, its ridiculous. Who made these 50 people the voices of God and the deciders of fate? Like, who comes up with these stupid rules?”- Adam Schefter

Adam Schefter then went on to say that there is no doubt in his mind that Mike Shanahan should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He said that it's now just a waiting game to see when voters will decide to induct him.

Since Shanahan won't be a part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class, Broncos fans will now have to wait until next year.

When did Mike Shanahan coach the Denver Broncos?

Mike Shanahan began his coaching career at the collegiate level in 1975. He was an offensive assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners. He then worked his way up as an offensive coach with four other universities until 1983. Those programs included: Northern Arizona, Eastern Illinois, the University of Minnesota and the University of Florida.

The Denver Broncos offered Mike Shanahan his first NFL coaching job in 1984 as the wide receivers coach. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator, a position he held through the 1987 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Raiders then hired him as the head coach in 1985. He then returned to the Broncos in 1989 and stayed with the team through 1991, working as the quarterback's coach and then his former position as coordinator.

He took the same position with the San Francisco 49ers from 1992 until 1994. It wasn't until 1995 that he became the head coach of the Denver Broncos. As a head coach, he led the team to two Lombardi Trophies with wins in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII.

Shanahan worked with the Broncos for 13 NFL seasons, even being named the Executive Vice President of football operations in 2002.

In 2010, Shanahan returned to coaching, but this time it was with the then-named Washington Redskins. He and Washington parted ways in 2013 and he has since been retired from coaching. He finished his coaching career with a 170-138 record. The Denver Broncos inducted Shanahan into the organization's Ring of Fame in 2021.