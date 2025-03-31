Mike Tomlin gets 100% real on deadline for Aaron Rodgers to sign with Steelers amid uncertain QB room situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are possibly one of two or three remaining teams that have not yet confirmed definitive quarterback plans for the 2025 season. If head coach Mike Tomlin is to be asked, they have all the time in the world to ponder their options.

Speaking on Day 1 of the annual NFL owners' meeting on Sunday, he said that there was no deadline for one of said options - signing Aaron Rodgers:

"I don't know that we've approached it from a deadline perspective. Deadlines don't often bring that to a head... I hadn't thought a lot about it, to be honest."

He also reflected on his meeting with the multiple-time MVP:

“It was really good to spend some time together man and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.”

Of course, there is also a scenario wherein Rodgers does not sign and even retires altogether. When asked about any contingency plans other than using returnee Mason Rudolph as a bridge, Tomlin elaborated a little more on the Steelers' present situation:

"We're still evaluating the acquisition of a guy at the position, whether it's free agency and/or the draft, and so we're doing our due diligence communicating with some free agents. Also preparing for the draft.

"I don't know if we are identifying anything as Plan A, Plan B or Plan C. We're just simply looking at the field of available people, whether it's free agency or the draft and making decisions and gathering information accordingly. I think that's why we reacquired (Rudolph) We like (him), but that's no secret," Tomlin added.

Steelers to conduct top-30 meeting with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart

Should Aaron Rodgers indeed choose not to join the Steelers, they may already have one of said contingency plans set up. On Friday, The Athletic's Mike DeFabo reported that the organization had scheduled a top-30 visit with Jaxson Dart for April. He is the second quarterback to do so, after Louisville's Tyler Shough.

The Ole Miss prospect has been a favorite projection at 21st overall for analysts like Charles Davis. However, another development may serve as a knock against him: neither Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin nor general manager Omar Khan was present at the school's pro day, only assistant GM Andy Weidl.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders has seemingly regained enough stock that he has been projected to be the Cleveland Browns' second overall pick in most of the latest mock drafts, leaving the franchise in need of a passer regardless of Rodgers' decision.

