NFL insider reveals being blindsided by Aaron Rodgers meeting with the Steelers

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was taken aback by Aaron Rodgers' meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. The meeting lasted over six hours but was not well known by members of Rodgers' inner circle.

The NFL insider discussed the sudden turn of events on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday.

“It was amazing to me," Rapoport said. "You know, we've sort of talked about this before, the close circle that Aaron Rodgers has not a lot of people knew about this visit. People very close to him did not know about this visit, which, you know, look this leaked or not leaked. I hate that word. It broke from a reporter who's covered the Steelers for a very long time, and it's very tight in there, once he was in the building, right.”

Several sources, including NBC Sports, said that the Steelers are a "safe bet" for the veteran quarterback's next destination.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio had more on the developing drama.

"An expectation emerged that he was ready to go. The Steelers made their offer. And then it all fizzled out," Florio wrote on Friday.

The quarterback market remains frozen amid Aaron Rodgers saga

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Most free agency moves have been completed, but Aaron Rodgers' choice remains the final major outstanding question.

The 41-year-old QB appears to have limited options. Three primary paths exist: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants or retirement. The Steelers potentially offer the best playoff opportunity for Rodgers.

Other teams and players are effectively in limbo. Russell Wilson's future remains uncertain and Kirk Cousins' situation hangs in the balance.

The Minnesota Vikings opted for 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy while the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans appear focused on draft solutions.

The Steelers face a critical timeline. They remain in a decent position if a deal occurs within the next month. Any further delay could complicate their QB strategy for the upcoming season.

Sources close to the situation suggest that the meeting with Pittsburgh went well. However, Rodgers continues to carefully consider his next move.

