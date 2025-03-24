"We kind of need him to come over here and win a Super Bowl" - Cam Heyward gets candid on Aaron Rodgers

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward did not hold back regarding Pittsburgh's championship hopes and their pursuit of free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Heyward, Pittsburgh's veteran defense leader, made these comments on his recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" last Friday. Aaron Rodgers went to the Steelers building the same day, according to NBC Sports on March 24, 2025.

The remarks came after Heyward's previous podcast comment in which he stated that he would not attend a "darkness retreat" to poach a particular quarterback.

"There's some poetic moves being played," Heyward said. "The last Super Bowl he won was against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now we kind of need him to come over here and win a Super Bowl."

That came after discussing Pittsburgh's latest trade for star receiver DK Metcalf, which cost a second-round pick to Seattle.

Aaron Rodgers is considering his options

Cam Heyward was blunt regarding Pittsburgh's present predicament as he said:

"I think we're in a state of urgency," Heyward explained. "We have a lot of guys, like myself, that are in the latter stages of their career and we all want to win."

He used the recent playoff loss as motivation:

"It's not just enough to win a playoff game, which we haven't won in a couple years, and there's a bad taste in our mouth because of that."

Based on Yahoo Sports' report of March 24, most of the free agency activities in the NFL concluded more than a week ago, but many dominos still await Rodgers' choice.

The 41-year-old quarterback's options seem limited at this point. The Vikings have invested in 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Other quarterback-starved franchises, such as the Browns and Titans, appear intent on draft fixes with the first and second overall picks respectively.

This leaves Aaron Rodgers with just three realistic options: signing with the Steelers, joining the Giants or retirement. For Pittsburgh, the situation is particularly urgent as they lack clear alternatives, though Russell Wilson remains undecided and could potentially return if Rodgers passes.

The Steelers's encounter with Aaron Rodgers last Friday took a few hours, which shows serious interest from both parties.

