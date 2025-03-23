"Mike Tomlin is unfirable" - Ryan Clark makes his feelings known about Steelers HC

Mike Tomlin has been coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 and never had a losing season in the NFL. While interviewing defensive lineman Cam Heyward on "The Pivot Podcast," host and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark claimed the Steelers would never fire Tomlin.

"You don't fire a coach like Mike Tomlin," Clark said. "Mike Tomlin, in my opinion, is unfirable. You do have conversations with the coach like that. And I said, ‘I think Mike T has earned the right to say that maybe my voice has gotten stale in this locker room, maybe I'm not finding a way to push the right buttons to get us to play to our best potential in the most important moments.’

And I was like, he could have an Andy Reid start somewhere else. And there are a ton of teams in this league that would take him."

Expand Tweet

Heyward then shared with Clark the impact Tomlin has had on himself and other Steelers teammates.

The conversation then shifted to Tomlin's encouragement of Cam Heyward to continue his NFL career.

Tomlin has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the postseason in 12 of his 18 seasons as coach, including two trips to the Super Bowl, one of which they won.

In 2021, Aaron Rodgers proclaimed he was a fan of Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't found stability at the quarterback position since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2022. The Steelers are pursuing Aaron Rodgers who recently visited the organization this weekend.

A clip of "The Pat McAfee Show" from 2021 has resurfaced where the quarterback declared he was a big fan of Tomlin. This video has led to the speculation the head coach may convince the quarterback to sign with the Steelers.

“Big Mike Tomlin fan," Rodgers said on 'The Pat McAfee Show in 2021.' "Have been for a long time. I like the way that he speaks about his team. I like the way that he goes about his business. His confidence. You know, I’ve heard nothing but good things from the guys that have played there. I like Mike Tomlin.”

Rodgers has reportedly had issues with former head coaches Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh. So, his being a fan of Tomlin could be a sign of things to come for the Steelers.

