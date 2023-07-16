The Tennessee Titans have signed superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year deal worth up to $32 million. Hopkins chose to play for the AFC South team over the likes of the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills.

Following the announcement of the move, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about his new player during the Lake Tahoe Golf tournament. Unsurprisingly, Vrabel knew the deal was already done, and wasn't shocked by the announcement.

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days. The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said. He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M.

Here's what Vrabel said:

“I did know that, I'm the head coach, I knew… actually knew the news yesterday… I didn't want to give it to you.”

The Tennessee Titans needed a star receiver on their team because their running-based offense would not have given them a chance to win the Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen whether Ryan Tannehill or Will Levis will be the quarterback, but Hopkins will undoubtedly elevate the team around him, which is a huge boost.

"I actual knew the news yesterday"



"I actual knew the news yesterday"

You've been sandbagging us ALL DAY

DeAndre Hopkins can help the Titans to win AFC South

DeAndre Hopkins: New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Last season, the Titans missed the playoffs, and the season was a huge disappointment. In the upcoming season, Ryan Tannehill will still be their starting quarterback, and the addition of Hopkins could propel the team to a division title.

The Titans have always had a great defense under Mike Vrabel, and with offensive firepower, they can surprise any team on any given night. While the Jacksonville Jaguars have made strides and are the favorite to win the AFC South, the Titans' chances of winning the division cannot be underestimated.

In 10 seasons, Hopkins has recorded 853 catches for 11,298 yards and has scored 71 touchdowns. Last season he finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

