  Mike Vrabel makes feelings known on Efton Chism's spot in 53-man roster after Patriots rookie's stunning performances in preseason games

Mike Vrabel makes feelings known on Efton Chism's spot in 53-man roster after Patriots rookie's stunning performances in preseason games

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 18, 2025 18:29 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Rookie wide receiver Efton Chism has been one of the stars of the New England Patriots’ preseason campaign so far. The former Eastern Washington standout went undrafted in 2024, and concerns about his spot in the Patriots’ 53-man roster have been rife.

Mike Vrabel spoke on the wideout’s place in the team’s roster going into the season. Speaking to the press after the Patriots’ win in Minnesota on Saturday, he said:

“Doesn’t matter how you get here. Only thing that matters is what you do when you’re here. And I think that’s another great example of that. And, Chism, when given opportunities, has taken advantage of them. And we talked about his play strength last week, and I would say that that continued to be true this week.”
Vrabel is not the only person impressed by Efton Chism’s performance. The Patriots’ executive president of player personnel, Eliot Wolf, spoke to the media after halftime on Saturday. He said:

“From Day 1, it’s just been consistency. He’s really been a hard worker. He’s put in the time. He’s in there every day with wide receiver Todd Downing at like 5 o’clock in the morning. The fruits of his labor are paying off here… We’re excited about him.”
Efton Chism’s numbers vs. Vikings and doubtful availability vs. Giants

Efton Chism caught six passes for 71 yards and a score in the Patriots’ 20-12 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. However, the rookie was not present in practice on Monday amidst injury concerns.

According to The Patriots Wire’s Sophie Weller, Vrabel confirmed on Monday that Chism will not practice this week, nor will fellow receiver Kyle Williams. The Patriots will also be missing defensive end Isaiah Iton in training, as well as in their Thursday clash with the New York Giants.

It is unclear yet whether Chism's exclusion from practice is precautionary or if he will be available to face the Giants on Thursday.

In five seasons with the Eastern Washington Eagles, Chism amassed 3,852 receiving yards for 37 touchdowns. He entered the NFL Draft following the 2024 season but went undrafted. He joined the Patriots in May as an undrafted free agent and may be on the brink of making the team’s roster for the season.

