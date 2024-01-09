Black Monday continued on Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons.

Vrabel took over as Tennessee's head coach in 2018 and was let go after a 54-45 record across six years with the team. Vrabel won two division titles with the Titans and appeared in the postseason in three out of his six years as coach.

In his first four seasons, the Titans had a winning record in each season. The last two seasons have been different.

The Titans had a late-season collaspe last time out and finished the year 7-10 after looking like a playoff team in the first half of the campaign. This season, they finished in last place in the emerging AFC South with a 6-11 record. Vrabel and the Titans have gone 6-18 over their last 24 games, including going 1-8 in the division.

The firing of Mike Vrabel certainly shocked many in the NFL community. Here's how fans reacted on social media:

The Tennessee Titans ownership releases a statement following Mike Vrabel's firing

Mike Vrabel during Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Following the decision to part ways with Mike Vrabel, Tennesse Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement regarding the news. She thanked Mike Vrabel for his contributions to the team and wishes him and his family luck in the future.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field.We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future."

Strunk also said that the team moving forward would benefit from a fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

“As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.”

The Titans will have a busy off-season and it wil start by figuring out who will replace Vrabel. As for Vrabel, he potentially becomes one of the hottest head coaches on the open market.