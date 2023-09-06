NFL
  • Mike Williams cause of death: How did former Bills WR die?

By Rit Nanda
Modified Sep 06, 2023 02:02 GMT
Fomrer Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams has passed away at the age of 36. It was a devastating construction incident that led to his passing. Reportedly, he was working at a construction site when a beam fell on his head. It caused swelling of the brain and ruptured his spinal cord.

He suffered serious bleeding and his diaphragm was pressing on to his lungs when he arrived at the ICU on September 1, 2023. He was placed in a drug-induced coma but never woke up from that.

Quick Links

