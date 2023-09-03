NFL
  • Mina Kimes accidentally reveals due date after announcing pregnancy at ESPY awards

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 03, 2023 06:02 GMT
ESPN football presenter Mina Kimes is pregnant
On July 12, during the ESPYs, ESPN football presenter Mina Kimes surprised fans with a rather unusual sight: a baby bump.

Taking to her social media accounts, she proclaimed:

Twitter:“At the espys, brought a date”

Instagram: "Adding someone to the roster for the 2023 season"

And almost two months afterward, Kimes has revealed when she will finally welcome her first child... just not in the way she had hoped.

Mina Kimes to welcome first child in October

It is no secret that among Seattle Seahawks fans, Mina Kimes is one of the most visible - she began her career in ESPN after writing a Tumblr post about it. So when Rich Eisen decided to invite her to his eponymous show, he knew he had to ask her about how her beloved team would fare in 2023.

And it began smoothly, with Kimes predicting wins against the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers. But then came the Week 4 matchup on October 2 against the New York Giants, and all she could say was:

"Oh no... This is actually my due date, so I will say a loss for the Seahawks and a win for me, personally."
Here is the full list of how Kimes thinks the Seahawks will fare in 2023:

Week

Opponent

Kimes’ prediction

1

Los Angeles Rams

Win

2

@ Detroit Lions

Win

3

Carolina Panthers

Win

4

@ New York Giants

Loss

5

Bye

N/A

6

@ Cincinnati Bengals

Loss

7

Arizona Cardinals

Win

8

Cleveland Browns

Win

9

@ Baltimore Ravens

Loss

10

Washington Commanders

Win

11

@ Los Angeles Rams

Win

12

San Francisco 49ers

Loss

13

@ Dallas Cowboys

Loss

14

@ San Francisco 49ers

Win

15

Philadelphia Eagles

Loss

16

@ Tennessee Titans

Win

17

Pittsburgh Steelers

Loss

18

@ Arizona Cardinals

Win

Who is the father of Mina Kimes' child?

For those thinking that Mina Kimes and Bryce Young are somehow in a relationship based on a couple images of them together, here is the hard truth: she has been happily married to Nick Sylvester since 2015, the year after ESPN hired her.

Sylvester is a songwriter and producer who co-founded Godmode, a Los Angeles-based artist development company that has worked with and for the likes of Channel Tres, JPEGMAFIA, and Yaeji. He later left that studio to co-found another label, Smartdumb. He was also one of the original writers for the music website Pitchfork.

Both he and Kimes are mostly secretive about their personal lives, both as a married couple and as individuals, save for the fact that they own a dog named Lenny. However, their impending entry into parenthood is one of the few moments that cannot remain a secret for long.

