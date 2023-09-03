Mina Kimes accidentally reveals due date after announcing pregnancy at ESPY awards

On July 12, during the ESPYs, ESPN football presenter Mina Kimes surprised fans with a rather unusual sight: a baby bump.

Taking to her social media accounts, she proclaimed:

Twitter:“At the espys, brought a date”

Instagram: "Adding someone to the roster for the 2023 season"

And almost two months afterward, Kimes has revealed when she will finally welcome her first child... just not in the way she had hoped.

Mina Kimes to welcome first child in October

It is no secret that among Seattle Seahawks fans, Mina Kimes is one of the most visible - she began her career in ESPN after writing a Tumblr post about it. So when Rich Eisen decided to invite her to his eponymous show, he knew he had to ask her about how her beloved team would fare in 2023.

And it began smoothly, with Kimes predicting wins against the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers. But then came the Week 4 matchup on October 2 against the New York Giants, and all she could say was:

"Oh no... This is actually my due date, so I will say a loss for the Seahawks and a win for me, personally."

Here is the full list of how Kimes thinks the Seahawks will fare in 2023:

Week Opponent Kimes’ prediction 1 Los Angeles Rams Win 2 @ Detroit Lions Win 3 Carolina Panthers Win 4 @ New York Giants Loss 5 Bye N/A 6 @ Cincinnati Bengals Loss 7 Arizona Cardinals Win 8 Cleveland Browns Win 9 @ Baltimore Ravens Loss 10 Washington Commanders Win 11 @ Los Angeles Rams Win 12 San Francisco 49ers Loss 13 @ Dallas Cowboys Loss 14 @ San Francisco 49ers Win 15 Philadelphia Eagles Loss 16 @ Tennessee Titans Win 17 Pittsburgh Steelers Loss 18 @ Arizona Cardinals Win

Who is the father of Mina Kimes' child?

For those thinking that Mina Kimes and Bryce Young are somehow in a relationship based on a couple images of them together, here is the hard truth: she has been happily married to Nick Sylvester since 2015, the year after ESPN hired her.

Sylvester is a songwriter and producer who co-founded Godmode, a Los Angeles-based artist development company that has worked with and for the likes of Channel Tres, JPEGMAFIA, and Yaeji. He later left that studio to co-found another label, Smartdumb. He was also one of the original writers for the music website Pitchfork.

Both he and Kimes are mostly secretive about their personal lives, both as a married couple and as individuals, save for the fact that they own a dog named Lenny. However, their impending entry into parenthood is one of the few moments that cannot remain a secret for long.