Mina Kimes surprises fans with adorable baby boy reveal after Seahawks' 24-3 demolition of Giants on MNF

Say what you want, but ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes knows her football. She can dissect defenses and distinguish what went wrong in every play. Just read that 2014 essay she had on Slate Magazine, and you’ll appreciate his profound love and understanding of the game.

It's no secret from that essay’s title that she’s a Seattle Seahawks fan. It’s a passion she shared with her father. Now, Kimes gets to share her affection for football with her baby boy, who watched the Week 4 Monday Night Football game with her.

Mina Kimes reveals baby boy during 2023 Week 4 Monday Night Football

Kimes must be elated after her Seattle Seahawks dominated the New York Giants in their Week 4 Monday Night Football encounter. The Seahawks could have shut out the Giants at home if not for Graham Gano’s 55-yard field goal in the second quarter.

But what’s most remarkable about Seattle’s 24-3 victory for Kimes is that she watches it with her baby boy. While watching the game, she tweeted:

“The Seahawks have never lost a game in his lifetime”

Her post comes with a photo of her baby wearing a Seahawks onesie. Could he be a 12th Man in the making, too?

Based on the caption, Mina Kimes recently gave birth to her baby boy with music producer/executive Nick Sylvester. The exact date is unknown because the Seahawks have been undefeated in their last three meetings, including road victories against the Giants and the Detroit Lions.

Kimes revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPYs last July. Her colleagues were excited for her after she posed for a photo with her baby bump. It was a well-kept secret because not many people knew she was expecting.

Three months later, she gets to watch football games with her son. It won’t be surprising if her child also picks up his mother’s football knowledge. Maybe he’ll know how to read Cover Zero or West Coast formations before he can even write his name.

Mina Kimes’ favorite team demolished the Giants

It’s not just that the Seahawks barely won against New York’s NFC team. Instead, they stamped their will against the home team, who suffered their second consecutive blowout at home.

Mina Kimes’ favorite team had 11 sacks on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devon Witherspoon, and Uchenna Nwosu had two sacks each. Myles Adams, Mario Edwards Jr., and Boye Mafe contributed one each for the winning cause.

Witherspoon and Quandre Diggs had one interception each, with the rookie from Illinois returning it for a 97-yard touchdown. On the offense, Kenneth Walker III ran for 79 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf had a touchdown catch, while Geno Smith had no interceptions. It’s a nice win before they head into their bye week.