Mina Kimes beams in pride after bagging major Sports Emmys honors for ESPN's NFL Live show

Mina Kimes shared her excitement on social media after her show bagged the prestigious Sports Emmy Award. The sports journalist hosts ESPN's "NFL Live" along with Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark. The show was awarded the 2025 Sports Emmy in the category of 'Outstanding Studio Show - Daily.'

On Tuesday, Mina Kimes shared a post on X, expressing her excitement after the award. She expressed her gratitude for the co-hosts of the show and her producers, writing:

"I'm so damn proud of my work family. They mean the world to me. @LauraRutledge@mspears96@Realrclark25 @danorlovsky7. Also *so* grateful to our producers @mweiseman+ Lydelle King and @Hawk and the whole gang"

NFL Live airs from Monday to Friday on ESPN at 4:00 PM ET. It's a popular sports show that has been running since 1998. Over the years, NFL Live has been graced by several renowned personalities, including Robert Griffin III, Tom Jackson, Darren Woodson and Sean Salisbury.

Current co-host Ryan Clark also shared his excitement about the major milestone and posted on X. He wrote:

"Congrats to the NFL Live family! The best show runner and producers, a star of a host, and an awesome group of analyst. I love y’all and you deserve all the trophies. Our first Sport’s Emmy as a crew. I’m so grateful."

Ryan Clark stepped into broadcasting after he retired from the NFL in 2015. A month after his retirement, he signed a deal with ESPN and has appeared in several of their shows, such as SportsCenter, Get Up!, and others.

In 2023, he won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst, and in 2025, his show NFL Live won the Sports Emmy.

Mina Kimes celebrates Mother's Day with an adorable post

On May 11, Mina Kimes posted a picture of her mother on Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day. She posted a childhood picture together with her mom, with the caption:

"Happy Mother’s Day to the funny, kind, brilliant woman who gave me bowl cuts until I was 4. I love you @sunminkimes."

Kimes holds American citizenship; however, she is of Korean descent from her mother’s side. Her father was a captain in the United States Air Force, and she was born and brought up in the USA.

Kimes completed her graduation from Yale University and has been active in journalism since 2007.

