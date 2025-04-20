Mina Kimes cools hype on Abdul Carter-Micah Parsons comparisons heading into 2025 NFL draft

Abdul Carter is projected to be a top-three pick in next week’s draft. His size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) and 23-sack pass-rushing ability have drawn comparisons to another former Penn State Nittany Lion, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. However, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes isn’t sold on that comparison.

Speaking to the New York Post's Steve Serby, the ESPN analyst said:

"He played off the ball, but Micah as a prospect had more power, and used it both on the pass rush and against the run. Carter’s built a little bit smaller, super fast, super explosive, but he doesn’t have the same play strength as a Parsons."

She also predicted the New York Giants could draft Carter with the No. 3 pick, despite already having edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux:

"I don’t think it would be a mistake to take (him)... You view how much the top edges in the NFL are getting paid right now — quarterback money, right? — and the value of having a star at that position on a rookie contract is just immense."

Kimes' comments come amid speculation that Carter could be headed to the Cowboys, despite not having visited them in the lead-up to the draft.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently remarked that Parsons, who is coming off his first-ever playoff absence, “has got great potential to do more” amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Analyst "pretty confident" Abdul Carter will join Giants in draft

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes Abdul Carter will land in New York. During a recent media conference call, Jeremiah said he was “pretty confident” Carter would be drafted by the Giants and that he didn’t see anything changing that outcome:

"The last time I talked to people in that building was before they did these quarterback workouts, so I'll check back in with them at the early part of next week and see," he said.

"But I can at least try and see what you can learn from that experience. But it feels like Hunter (at) two (to the Cleveland Browns) and then Abdul Carter three."

He went on to project a strong draft haul for the Giants across the first three rounds:

"You could conceivably come out of your first three picks with Abdul Carter, arguably the best player in the draft; a quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart, who you don't necessarily have to start right away; and then whoever you would find there in the third round."

Carter will be in attendance at the draft, which begins April 24 and will be held at Lambeau Field.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

