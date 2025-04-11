Mina Kimes envisions Shedeur Sanders elevating $5,300,000,000 worth team’s new-look offense

Shedeur Sanders will likely hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. With two weeks left until the draft, it remains unknown which team will select him. ESPN's Mina Kimes gave her thoughts on Friday about which franchise would be best suited for Sanders.

Kimes said that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a great landing spot for Sanders because of their offensive plan. The Steelers, worth $5.3 billion according to Forbes, haven't been afraid to spend money this offseason. They traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf and signed him to a $100 million extension. The offense has all of the tools and is just missing a quarterback.

"They have a really good receiving trio now in DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and their tight end, Pat Freiermuth," Kimes said, via Blitzburgh. "I think the offensive line is heading in the right direction, particularly on the interior. We’ll see what they get out of their former first-round draft pick, Troy Fautanu, now that he’s healthy.

"I also think Arthur Smith would like Sanders’ skill set, particularly his willingness to throw accurately over the middle of the field. Last year, both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson aren’t really quarterbacks who target that part of the field. Arthur Smith really prioritizes it.”

Sanders' arm talent is another concept Kimes believes would be truly beneficial to Pittsburgh's offense, run by Arthur Smith.

Shedeur Sanders gave glowing review of Steelers' visit

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed off his talents at his official pro day last Friday. Several teams wanted another opportunity to speak with him and the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of them.

On Thursday, Sanders was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show" and told Kay Adams about his visit to the Steel City. He was upbeat when discussing it and gave it a "10" overall.

“I understand the mindset and why they win a lot," Sanders said. " … What he (Mike Tomlin) preaches from the top down is like my dad. … It was a 10.

Sanders seemed impressed with his conversation with Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, who he compared to his father, Deion Sanders. The Steelers will select at No. 21 and the team will have to wait to see if the QB is still on the draft board.

