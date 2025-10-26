  • home icon
  Mina Kimes gets called racial slur as ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill exposes fan over awkward exchange 

Mina Kimes gets called racial slur as ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill exposes fan over awkward exchange 

By Arnold
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:12 GMT
Mina Kimes gets called racial slur as ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill exposes fan over awkward exchange
Mina Kimes gets called racial slur as ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill exposes fan over awkward exchange (Image credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill exposed a fan for using a racial slur towards NFL analyst Mina Kimes. On Saturday, Hill tweeted about an encounter she had with a man at an airport lounge, and the slur he used to describe Kimes.

"Awkward moment at the airport lounge. A man approached me saying he recognized me from ESPN (happens often), and complimented my work. Then he said I like you and that Oriental gal @minakimes… exact verbiage," Hill tweeted.
Kimes responded to Hill's tweet with a GIF.

Hill, in return, also expressed her disgust.

"That was the look on my face … but more disgust," Hill tweeted.
While responding to a fan's comment, Hill said that the man must have been in his 40s or 50s.

While referring to people, the word "oriental" is considered offensive and outdated. The term lumps together diverse cultures and carries the historical baggage of colonialism.

According to reports, Kimes is Korean on her mother's side and white on her father's side.

Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on Jayden Daniels after Commanders QB revealed his Japanese heritage

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes - Source: Getty
ESPN analyst Mina Kimes - Source: Getty

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sported the Japanese flag on his helmet while leading his team to a 21-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 1 this season. After the game, Daniels said that his great-grandmother was Japanese, and he had put the national flag on his helmet as a tribute to her.

When Mina Kimes caught wind of Daniels' special tribute to his Japanese ancestors, she tweeted about the Commanders' QB's gesture.

“This just came to my attention and the Asian group chats are going crazy. This is an incredible pickup for us,” Kimes tweeted on Sept. 8.
Kimes joined ESPN in 2014 as a writer. Since then, her role at the company has expanded.

Kimes has also worked as a television contributor and specializes as an NFL analyst.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

