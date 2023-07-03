You will be hard-pressed to find anyone who isn't bullish on the 2023 Detroit Lions, as after a superb season last year, expectations are high for Dan Campbell's team.

After nearly getting a playoff spot on the final day of the season last year, many have the Lions not only winning the NFC North but potentially a playoff game as well.

But NFL analyst Mina Kimes does have some reservations about the Lions' wide receiver room with Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games due to gambling.

Kimes said on NFL Live:

“I do have some concerns, especially about the beginning of the season or shall I say, I think there will be challenges without Jameson Williams. Because when you look at this receiving group led by Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot without Williams behind him, it's Josh Reynolds. They get Marvin Jones back, they drafted Sam Laporte, a tight end that I liked a lot."

"Jahmyr Gibbs, who's an exciting running back and pass-catching option, but none of these guys can really win on the outside and while D.J. Chark didn't get a lot of attention last year, he was very impactful in this offense…I could see them running the ball more but they will be challenged I think to find the explosives given some of the limitations at their skill positions.”

What are expectations for the Detroit Lions in 2023?

Looking back at last season, the Lions finished with a 9-8 record and were so close to making the postseason. Having an offense that averaged 26.5 points per game (ranked fifth in the NFL), the Lions could put up points.

But it was defensively that they let themselves down, allowing 25.1 points per game on average, which ranked 28th in the league.

With Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, running backs Gibbs, Craig Reynolds and David Montgomery, the Detroit Lions have some weapons.

But that will count for little if the defense can't stop the opposition, so that might be the main focus of the offseason for head coach Dan Campbell.

Either way, the Detroit Lions are a fascinating watch next season with many having high hopes for what the team can achieve.

