Mina Kimes makes case for THIS NFC franchise to draft Ashton Jeanty over Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the best running backs in this year's NFL draft. He has been widely linked with the Las Vegas Raiders, but analyst Mina Kimes has made a case for the Boise State star to join a different NFC team.

Ad

On Monday, Kimes outlined that the Raiders still need a strong offensive line before drafting a player like Jeanty, before suggesting that the Chicago Bears could be a better landing spot for Boise State RB.

"A great running back cannot fix a bad offensive line, even one as good as Ashton Jeanty," Kimes said on "NFL on ESPN". "So I think when you look at the top 10, thinking about places where you want to take him, a team that comes to mind is Chicago for me. The are one team that has put a lot of money into fixing their offensive line because if you stick him behind a bad offensive line, that's not a good draft pick."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bears improved their offensive line this offseason, bringing in the likes of Braxton Jones at left tackle, Joe Thuney at left guard, Drew Dalman at center, Jonah Jackson at right guard, and Darnell Wright at right tackle. This is likely to allow quarterback Caleb Williams to thrive in the 2025 season.

Now, Chicago can bolster its offense even further by drafting Jeanty, especially since the team's offensive line can allow its weapons to succeed.

Ad

Ashton Jeanty finished as Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2024 season

NCAA Football: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Imagn

Jeanty had a fabulous 2024 season at Boise State, which saw him finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, only behind Colorado's Travis Hunter. The RB recorded 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 attempts, while contributing 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions in his final collegiate season.

Although Jeanty has been tipped to go as a top-10 pick this year, some have raised doubts on whether his 5-foot-8 stature might limit his progress in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.