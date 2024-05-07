Mina Kimes raises major question for Joe Burrow's Bengals ahead of 2024 NFL season 

The Cincinnati Bengals have been knocking on the doors of a Super Bowl victory since the arrival of Joe Burrow in 2020. In the two full seasons the quarterback has played, the Bengals have made trips to the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship game.

All eyes are on Joe Burrow once again, who returned to action on Monday, after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11 last year. With their healthy $275 million star quarterback, the Bengals' offense is as lethal as it gets.

But there are a few major areas they'll have to address heading into the 2024 NFL season. Speaking on ESPN's "NFL Live", Mina Kimes said the Bengals need to figure out who will be their third passing option:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The only real question about this offense I have is the third passing option, Kimes said. "Tyler Boyd is still a free agent. Trent Irwin is probably wide receiver three now. Mike Gesicki is the starting tight end. And this is important for the Cincinnati Bengals."

Kimes further mentioned that when Bengals face split safety coverages and opposing defense takes away their WR1 and WR2, the third option becomes "very significant." Kimed laid down important questions for the Bengals to answer:

"Who can work over the middle of the field? Who can get them yards after the catch? Who is an outlet for Joe Burrow? That, I think is what remains to be seen."

Bengals will have to figure out receiver problems before 2024 NFL season begins

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals kept their wide receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, together since Joe Burrow's arrival. The three stars have been influential in the team's success.

However, the Bengals lost Boyd in free agency this offseason. He remains a free agent for now. Meanwhile, Higgins requested a trade after getting franchise-tagged earlier this year in February.

Higgins is eligible for a long-term extension but the Bengals are reportedly unwilling to give him the Deebo Samuel-esque contract, around the range of $22-23 million. The two parties will have to find common ground another way.

Trent Irvin, who's their current WR3, had his career year last season. He had 25 receptions for 316 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Bengals revamped their tight end room this offseason to help Burrow, who likes operating the short gun. They added Mike Gesicki for that job. The Bengals also had a good draft in picking Iowa Hawkeyes' Erick All and Arizona Wildcats' Tanner McLachlan.

It will be interesting to see how Burrow and Co. perform next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback