Mina Kimes warns Bills about weight of reigning MVP Josh Allen’s $250,000,000 contract

ESPN commentator Mina Kimes deflected Josh Allen's huge new contract extension from the quarterback onto the Buffalo Bills. She labeled it a "bargain" that puts more pressure on the front office than on the player.

Kimes reacted to the six-year $330 million record-breaking extension Allen signed on Sunday. The contract features an NFL-record $250 million in guaranteed money but is short of the $60 million annually that Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receives.

The remarks were made on Thursday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," where Kimes disputed the argument that Allen's contract puts pressure only on him.

"The contract that Josh Allen just signed, I would argue, puts the team—the organization, the GM, Brandon Bean — under way more pressure because, y'all, it is a bargain," Kimes said. "I understand we see that $250 million in guarantees, and it sounds like a lot. But he came in, on average per year, under Dak Prescott, who signed his deal last year."

Allen, who wrapped up an MVP season, signed for $55 million a year. He joins Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence as the second-highest-paid QBs in the league, $5 million a year shy of Prescott.

Mina Kimes praises Josh Allen's attitude

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Mina Kimes noted Josh Allen's move puts the onus on Buffalo's front office to take advantage of his team-friendly mentality.

"Josh Allen absolutely could have agitated for more," Kimes said on Thursday, via 'First Take.' "I know 55 million sounds like a lot, but that's not going to be much in a couple of years. He did that to help his team build, and if they don't build a better team around him, I would argue that the team, the GM (and) the front office deserve a lot of criticism because they put pressure on themselves with this latest extension."

The reigning NFL MVP confirmed his attitude when addressing journalists on Wednesday.

"It's weird to say this, but what is $5 (million) more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?" Allen said. "It's not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life: Got a house, got a car, we're good."

The Bills have already used the cap room opened up by Allen's extension and other transactions to sign defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Josh Palmer in free agency. They've also signed wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Gregory Rousseau to long-term contracts.

Allen's strategy is reminiscent of Tom Brady's well-documented policy of signing under-market deals to enable the New England Patriots to construct championship rosters.

