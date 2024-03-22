Missouri Pro Day report: Darius Robinson the standout, Ty'Ron Hopper makes a name for himself

There was a large crowd on hand for Missouri pro day, as all 32 teams were present to watch the Tigers workout. The reviews on everybody were positive, from the early-round prospects to the undrafted free agents.

As I tweeted out earlier Thursday, defensive lineman Darius Robinson completed 28 reps on the bench, seven more than his number from the combine. People on hand said he looks like a monster moving around during position drills, though he shows a bit of stiffness. Robinson measured 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds at the combine. The consensus is he will be selected anywhere between the 25th and 40th selections next month.

Notes from Missouri State's Pro Day

Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper timed 4.63 seconds in the 40, 7.25 seconds in the three-cone and 4.43 seconds in the short shuttle. He hit 36 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-4 in the broad. Hopper, who did not test at the combine, looked smooth in position drills.

Jaylon Carlies did both linebacker and defensive back drills. Carlies measured 6-foot-2.5 and 227 pounds at the combine and timed a best of 4.50 seconds in the 40. On Thursday, he ran the shuttles in a time of 4.46 seconds (short shuttle) and 7.03 seconds (three-cone). He also hit 34.5 inches in the vertical jump, an improvement of two inches from Indianapolis.

Offensive linemen Javon Foster and Marcellus Johnson had solid days, as both impressed during drills. Foster, a left tackle, is expected to be drafted towards the end of Day 2. Johnson, a bit of a sleeper, is a PFA. Johnson’s marks included 30 reps on the bench, 31 inches in the vertical jump and 8-foot-9 in the broad after tipping the scales at 313 pounds.

Johnson was an athletic left tackle at Eastern Michigan who chose to play a sixth year at Missouri only to struggle with injury last year. He’s a versatile tackle/guard prospect who could back up on Sundays.

Who were the notables on hand?

Tony Oden and Mike Rutenberg of the New York Jets, who reserved a room to interview players. New England Patriots linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower as well as Matt Groh. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Linebackers and defensive backs coaches for the Giants, as well as Dennis Hickey. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Chargers defensive backs coach Chris O’Leary. Scott McCurley of the Dallas Cowboys, Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods, Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain. The Eagles had defensive backs coach Christian Parker on hand as well as assistant offensive line coach TJ Paganetti.