Mitch Morse shares heartfelt message for David Andrews as Patriots release 2X Super Bowl champion

David Andrews spent his entire NFL journey with the New England Patriots. The 2x Super Bowl champion went undrafted during the 2015 NFL draft. However, he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in May 2015. Over the years, he made a name for himself with the team and also snapped to retired 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

Ad

However, it looks like the Patriots are ready to move on from their veteran center. On Thursday, the team announced that they are releasing David Andrews after nine seasons together. Amidst this news, Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse shared a heartfelt message for his NFL counterpart.

On his Instagram story, the Jaguars center shared a post by NFL insider Adam Schefter talking about David Andrews being released by the Patriots. He accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption paying tribute to his success in the league.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@bear_6060 from undrafted to Champion! All love buddy," Morse wrote

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mitch Morse's IG story

Last year in May, David Andrews signed a two-year, $12 million extension. However, he suffered from a shoulder injury during the 2024 season. This led to him seeing action in just four games. The 32-year-old played a total of 124 games with 121 starts for the Patriots over the past nine years.

Ad

Patriots owner Robert Kraft expresses gratitude to David Andrews for his service to the team

Franchise owner Robert Kraft expressed his gratitude to the center for his contributions on the field over the years. In a statement he made on Thursday, Kraft called David Andrews a leader and role model and stated that he will always be a celebrated player in New England.

Ad

"David Andrews' career successs is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve," Kraft said. "As a rookie free agent, David earned a starting assignment at center in his NFL debut, a position he anchored for the next decade."

"His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the team earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who elected him as an eight-time team captain. The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated."

Ad

"David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the entire Kraft family and the New England Patriots, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his countless contributions, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable career."

Andrews was a role model off the field as well. He was the Patriots' 2020 Ron Burton Community Award winner, advocating himself as a diligent leader and capable player in the locker room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.