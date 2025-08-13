Mitch Morse shares his thoughts as James Cook signs $48,000,000 contract extension with Bills

Retired NFL center Mitch Morse shared his reaction to James Cook’s contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Cook signed a $48 million extension after weeks of back-and-forth between him and the franchise.

Ad

“Don’t smile too hard. Congratulations stud!” Morse wrote on Instagram.

Mitch Morse's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/mmorse61)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morse and Cook were teammates with Buffalo in the running back's first two NFL seasons. Morse joined the Bills in 2019 on a record-breaking deal that made him the highest-paid center in the league. His four-year contract was worth $44.5 million, and he signed a two-year extension in 2022 worth $19.5 million.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before signing his extension deal, Cook was in attendance at Buffalo's camp, participating in walkthroughs and meetings. However, he only started turning up in practice on Tuesday, forcing the team’s hands in the contract negotiations.

Bills coach Sean McDermott hinted at the end of the negotiations on Tuesday.

“Things have changed," McDermott said to reporters. "We’ve had good conversations. He’s expected to practice today.”

Ad

The new contract was announced on Wednesday, worth $48 million over four years, with $30 million guaranteed. It will average $12 million annually, $3 million less than Cook’s $15 million initial demand.

With the new contract, he ranks among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. CBS Sports reported that he is in the top 12 at his position in the league.

James Cook’s Buffalo Bills story from the 2022 NFL draft

James Cook was selected by the Bills in the second round in 2022. The brother of former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook recorded 2,638 rushing yards for 20 touchdowns in the last three regular seasons.

Ad

James' best campaign was in 2024 when he rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also tallied 883 reception yards and seven scores in the past three years.

Cook’s postseason numbers have been as impressive, rushing for 464 yards and four touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, Cook has established himself as one of the pillars of Buffalo's offense.

With the Bills set to face the Chicago Bears in their next preseason game on Sunday, Cook’s extension ensures the team is not distracted. However, more importantly, his contribution will go a long way in achieving the team’s ambitions this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension