Mitch Morse shares his thoughts as James Cook signs $48,000,000 contract extension with Bills

Retired NFL center Mitch Morse shared his reaction to James Cook’s contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Cook signed a $48 million extension after weeks of back-and-forth between him and the franchise.
“Don’t smile too hard. Congratulations stud!” Morse wrote on Instagram.
Morse and Cook were teammates with Buffalo in the running back's first two NFL seasons. Morse joined the Bills in 2019 on a record-breaking deal that made him the highest-paid center in the league. His four-year contract was worth $44.5 million, and he signed a two-year extension in 2022 worth $19.5 million.
Before signing his extension deal, Cook was in attendance at Buffalo's camp, participating in walkthroughs and meetings. However, he only started turning up in practice on Tuesday, forcing the team’s hands in the contract negotiations.
Bills coach Sean McDermott hinted at the end of the negotiations on Tuesday.
“Things have changed," McDermott said to reporters. "We’ve had good conversations. He’s expected to practice today.”
The new contract was announced on Wednesday, worth $48 million over four years, with $30 million guaranteed. It will average $12 million annually, $3 million less than Cook’s $15 million initial demand.
With the new contract, he ranks among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. CBS Sports reported that he is in the top 12 at his position in the league.
James Cook’s Buffalo Bills story from the 2022 NFL draft
James Cook was selected by the Bills in the second round in 2022. The brother of former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook recorded 2,638 rushing yards for 20 touchdowns in the last three regular seasons.
James' best campaign was in 2024 when he rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also tallied 883 reception yards and seven scores in the past three years.
Cook’s postseason numbers have been as impressive, rushing for 464 yards and four touchdowns. A two-time Pro Bowler, Cook has established himself as one of the pillars of Buffalo's offense.
With the Bills set to face the Chicago Bears in their next preseason game on Sunday, Cook’s extension ensures the team is not distracted. However, more importantly, his contribution will go a long way in achieving the team’s ambitions this year.
