"Modern day Brady-Moss": NFL fans react after Bo Nix drops a dime to Courtland Sutton vs Saints

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton gave Broncos fans a glimpse of their partnership Friday night, connecting for a 19-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.The quarterback found Sutton for a 43-yard gain earlier in the drive, setting up the scoring strike that put Denver on top 10-6.After a sluggish pair of opening possessions, coach Sean Payton kept the starters on the field for a third series. It paid off when Nix dropped the pass over the coverage to his veteran target in the end zone.X lit up after the touchdown.&quot;Modern-day Brady-Moss,&quot; one fan posted.Wild Card Sports @wildcardnetLINKModern day Brady-Moss&quot;They are gonna connect for 6 a ton this season,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;Broncos Country might have something special brewing,&quot; another added.More fans reacted.&quot;He’s so athletic and fluid, man. Just so much flow to his game,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;The defender was sleeping,&quot; another added.&quot;Going to be a deadly connection all year,&quot; another added.Courtland Sutton's four-year extension keeps the duo together through Bo Nix's rookie contractNFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos - Source: ImagnEarlier this month, Courtland Sutton signed a four-year, $92 million extension that secures his place in Denver through the 2028 season. This window covers Bo Nix’s rookie contract if the Broncos pick up his fifth-year option.The two were highly productive last fall, combining for 81 completions, 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. Sutton’s receptions marked a career high and the chemistry established Nix as Denver’s long-term answer at quarterback.Sutton expressed his belief in the young passer. Speaking earlier in camp, he praised Nix’s poise and leadership.“Bo is my guy,&quot; Sutton said, according to USA Today.&quot;I think I’ve said that since we picked him up last year. Being able to have the conversations that I’ve had with him throughout the offseason and so far throughout training camp, the dude’s mindset, he was already light years ahead of where anybody expected a rookie quarterback to be last year.&quot;The pair stood out during recent joint practices against Arizona, where Bo Nix repeatedly looked to Sutton in red-zone drills. Sean Payton pointed to Sutton’s presence as a stabilizing force for the offense and a standard-setter for Denver’s young receivers.