Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton make feelings known on rookie DB Jahdae Barron playing multiple positions

By Nishant
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:25 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Denver Broncos rookie defensive back Jahdae Barron is already making a strong impression in training camp, not just with his play, but with his versatility. On Wednesday's "Up & Adams" show, quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Courtland Sutton spoke about how Barron’s ability to line up in multiple spots is impressive.

Adams praised Barron and Sutton recalled a moment from OTAs that highlighted the rookie's impact.

“It’s funny during OTAs, they started getting out there and you look out there and you’re like, dad gum, they only got one linebacker out there," Sutton said. "Like DBs all over the place. You’re trying to make sure you account for all of them. You’re trying to figure out who you got to block in the run game, who Bo and the guys are going to wind up Mike, and with them having so many DBs out there.”
For Nix, Barron’s versatility is a positive sign for the defense. Barron can play corner, nickel, safety and dime linebacker.

“It’s impressive to see him be able to play many positions already,” Nix said. “I love when they talk about our defense, because that means our defense is going to be really good.”
After being drafted 20th by the Broncos in the 2025 NFL draft, Jahdae Barron signed a four-year, $18.1 million rookie deal and is expected to make an immediate impact in Denver’s secondary with Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss.

Previously, during his five-year college football career at Texas, he recorded 227 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions and 32 pass deflections in 57 games. In 2024, he had 67 tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. He received the Jim Thorpe Award for his performance.

Pat Surtain II on Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II praised rookie Jahdae Barron’s football IQ but said he still has room to grow.

“I think he understands coverages … understands offensive tendencies … looks like a vet out there," Surtain said on Up & Adams. "But obviously, still more work to be done … being a rookie.”

Surtain, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, believes Denver’s defense “has the ability to be mentioned in history amongst the greats” if they keep working.

Edited by Krutik Jain
