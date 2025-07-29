  • home icon
  NFL insider suggests Courtland Sutton's $92,000,000 deal could "complicate things" for Terry McLaurin

NFL insider suggests Courtland Sutton's $92,000,000 deal could "complicate things" for Terry McLaurin

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:40 GMT
Commanders Training Camp - Source: Getty
Commanders' Terry McLaurin continues to negotiate an extension - Source: Getty

Terry McLaurin showed up to the Washington Commanders training camp on Sunday after a four-day holdout, but the wide receiver remains out of practice as he continues to negotiate a new contract. On Monday, many reports said that the two sides were far apart and the valuation wasn't close.

There was a wide receiver deal signed to start the week, but it wasn't McLaurin. The Denver Broncos signed Courtland Sutton to an extension, and he's now set to earn $92 million spread over four years.

On Monday, NFL insider Ari Meirov weighed in on Sutton's contract and how it could pose a problem for the Washington wide receiver as he attempts to secure a new deal.

"The structure is still unknown, but Courtland Sutton’s new deal could complicate things for Terry McLaurin, who’s been seeking over $30M per year. Both are the same age and serve as their team’s No. 1 wideout. Sutton lands at $23M per year — though McLaurin has been more productive across the board."
Terry McLaurin is coming off one of his best seasons in 2024 as he had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns. He has hit 1,000 yards in five of his six NFL seasons, with the lone exception being his rookie year (919).

Meanwhile, Sutton had a similarly strong 2024 with 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. That's only his second 1,000-yard season in seven years in the NFL.

Commanders place Terry McLaurin on PUP list as wide receiver arrives at training camp

As the two sides continue to negotiate an extension, the franchise decided to place him on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list with an ankle injury. However, this is more than a gesture of good faith: he can continue to negotiate and, while on the PUP, he can't be fined for missing practices.

He also spent 30 minutes signing autographs and talking to fans after the Commanders' Sunday practice. Speaking to reporters, he gave his reason:

"It feels good to be around my teammates and around the fans," he said per ESPN. "I can't beat that at all. They showed me a lot of love and support. You lose sight of some things when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me. It's business, but it has nothing to do with them."

McLaurin has one year left on his current deal, and he's set to earn $15.5 million in 2025.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Brad Taningco
