NFL insider suggests Courtland Sutton's $92,000,000 deal could "complicate things" for Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin showed up to the Washington Commanders training camp on Sunday after a four-day holdout, but the wide receiver remains out of practice as he continues to negotiate a new contract. On Monday, many reports said that the two sides were far apart and the valuation wasn't close.There was a wide receiver deal signed to start the week, but it wasn't McLaurin. The Denver Broncos signed Courtland Sutton to an extension, and he's now set to earn $92 million spread over four years.On Monday, NFL insider Ari Meirov weighed in on Sutton's contract and how it could pose a problem for the Washington wide receiver as he attempts to secure a new deal.&quot;The structure is still unknown, but Courtland Sutton’s new deal could complicate things for Terry McLaurin, who’s been seeking over $30M per year. Both are the same age and serve as their team’s No. 1 wideout. Sutton lands at $23M per year — though McLaurin has been more productive across the board.&quot;Terry McLaurin is coming off one of his best seasons in 2024 as he had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns. He has hit 1,000 yards in five of his six NFL seasons, with the lone exception being his rookie year (919).Meanwhile, Sutton had a similarly strong 2024 with 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. That's only his second 1,000-yard season in seven years in the NFL.Commanders place Terry McLaurin on PUP list as wide receiver arrives at training campAs the two sides continue to negotiate an extension, the franchise decided to place him on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list with an ankle injury. However, this is more than a gesture of good faith: he can continue to negotiate and, while on the PUP, he can't be fined for missing practices.He also spent 30 minutes signing autographs and talking to fans after the Commanders' Sunday practice. Speaking to reporters, he gave his reason:&quot;It feels good to be around my teammates and around the fans,&quot; he said per ESPN. &quot;I can't beat that at all. They showed me a lot of love and support. You lose sight of some things when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me. It's business, but it has nothing to do with them.&quot;McLaurin has one year left on his current deal, and he's set to earn $15.5 million in 2025.