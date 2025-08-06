"Momma Tee game day fits are about to be back": Bengals fans buzz as Tee Higgins' mom poses with mascot Who Dey

Tee Higgins' mom, Lady Stewart, sent social media abuzz with her recent picture, posing with the Cincinnati Bengals' mascot, Who Dey.The picture went viral, and NFL fans sent positive and heartwarming messages for her.&quot;So hype Momma Tee game day fits are about to be back!&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Mama Tee!! You look beautiful! Who Dey!!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Your looking fantastic! Let’s Goooo! WHO DEY!!&quot; one fan tweeted.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;I can see where TEEEEE gets his good looks,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;FINDING YOU AT GAME 1 MAMA,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Looking beautiful as always Mama Tee!&quot; another fan wrote.Tee Higgins' mom Lady Stewart makes bold prediction about the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming NFL seasonTee Higgins signed a four-year $115 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals in March. However, the road to signing the contract wasn't smooth, as there were a lot of back-and-forth between both parties.With the contract dispute resolved, the Bengals and their fans are looking forward to the upcoming season. Higgins' mom, Lady Stewart, made a bold prediction about his son's team, saying that Cincinnati will make a Super Bowl run. Her post on X also indicated that she might have a tough time finding seats for the Super Bowl game.&quot;Where we sitting at the Super Bowl…decisions decisions decision 🤔,” Stewart tweeted in May.The chances of the Bengals making the Super Bowl run cannot be ruled out. With Higgins secured for the next four seasons, his partnership with Ja'Marr Chase could be a menace for opposing defenses.Chase is a scoring machine, recording 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.Meanwhile, Higgins also had a stellar campaign, amassing 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.It will be interesting to see how far the Bengals go this year.