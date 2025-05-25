2 months after signing $115,000,000 contract, Tee Higgins' mom makes bold Super Bowl prediction for Bengals

Tee Higgins and the Bengals seemed to be heading toward a split in March. However, the front office managed to keep the wide receiver in Cincinnati, thanks to a four-year $115 million contract extension.
With the contract issue solved, Higgins' mom, Camilla Stewart, made a bold prediction for the Bengals' Super Bowl chances. Along with it, she shared her problem about scouting seats.
“Where we sitting at the Super Bowl…decisions decisions decision 🤔,” Stewart tweeted on Saturday.
Cincinnati didn't mess around this offseason. It locked Higgins long-term after using the franchise tag on him for the second straight year to block his exit. His deal includes guaranteed money over the first two seasons, and keeps Cincinnati’s sensational wide receiver duo intact alongside Ja’Marr Chase.
Chase is coming off a monster season: 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. Higgins also had a solid campaign, recording 10 touchdowns and 911 yards despite missing time. With Joe Burrow healthy again and two exciting wideouts under contract, expectations are sky-high for Cincinnati fans.
The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, having reached the big game three times.
After helping Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow gets honest on Trey Hendrickson's contract extension
Joe Burrow faced the media earlier this week and got straight to the point.
“You guys all know how I feel about Trey. You guys all know how I feel about Trey," Burrow said on Tuesday (09:05). "He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He’s very productive.
"He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So, like I said, we’ll see what happens with that. But, I love Trey and hope he’s with us.”
That’s high praise coming from the face of the franchise, especially after Burrow’s past support played a role in keeping Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in stripes. However, Hendrickson’s situation is trickier.
The edge rusher is coming off another excellent season, leading the NFL in sacks. However, contract issues around structure and length, apart from the dollar amount, have stalled progress.
