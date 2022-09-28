Monday Night Football reigns supreme as WWE Raw ratings continue to take a hit

Despite facing a solid competitor, Monday Night Football continues to be the top dog in the television world. The WWE Raw program that competes with it is doing relatively well, but when Monday Night Football comes on, the ratings take a hit. On September 26, both Raw and Monday Night Football aired. Overall, Raw had an increase in viewers from last week, with 1,674,000 viewers compared to 1, 594,000.

However, it tailed off in the third hour, likely due to the close nature of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game. Raw lost nearly 200,000 viewers at that point. Raw finished sixth in the 18-49 age range, but trailed the NFL. ESPN's broadcast of the game had nearly eight million viewers.

WWE is very popular and has devoted fans who tune into every broadcast. However, the NFL reigns supreme as it routinely pulls in the most viewers and the best ratings in sports.

All stats and information from WrestlingInc.com.

The Monday Night Football schedule for 2022

The first Monday Night Football game of the year saw Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos lose on his return to Seattle. The Seahawks edged out a narrow victory after a missed field goal by Brandon McManus.

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The second week of programming had two games. The first featured the Buffalo Bills absolutely dominating the Tennessee Titans, 41-7. The second matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings wasn't close, either. The Eagles won 24-7.

On Monday, the Giants and Cowboys faced off, with the Giants being one of three remaining unbeaten teams at 2-0. They fell 23-16 after a late interception sealed their fate.

Here's what the rest of the year will look like on Monday nights:

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Given the close nature of playoff races, there is no Monday night game during Week 18. All broadcasts are on ESPN, likely drawing viewers away from WWE Raw.

