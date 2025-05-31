“Money changes”: Shannon Sharpe advises Tyreek Hill as Dolphins WR attends therapy and church amid turbulent off-season

Tyreek Hill had one of the most dramatic offseasons in the league over the years. After sitting himself out of the Dolphins’ Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, Hill started posting cryptic tweets and whispers of a trade demand. The frustration was real, as Miami couldn't capitalize on Hill’s prime, which has been eating away at the All-Pro wideout.
However, in a surprising twist, the “Cheetah” is trying to turn a new leaf. The speedster has been attending church and therapy. He even publicly apologized to the Dolphins’ organization and his teammates.
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, who’s been through his own NFL rollercoaster, showed nothing but empathy on "Nightcap," his podcast with Chad Johnson. Sharpe didn't hold back his admiration for the Dolphins receiver.
“when emotion is high, logic is low. Sometimes our emotions get the best of us," Sharpe said. "We say things and do things that we wish we could take back. I love a man that's reflective. I love a man that can stand there and say, "You know, I was wrong, and I'm going to try to be—I'm not only going to try to be a better football player, but I'm going to try to be a better man." [01:45]
For the whole contract issue with Hill and the Dolphins, Sharpe said:
"Money changes. Not only can money change you, it can change the way people see you, the way they view you, how they treat you, how they behave around you." [02:20]
It'll be interesting to see how the 2025 NFL season goes for Hill while playing for the Dolphins.
Dolphins HC shares opinion on Tyreek Hill racing Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles
Tyreek Hill may be gearing up for more than just another NFL season. He’s training for a footrace against Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. During OTA's practice on Wednesday, Hill revealed that he’s set to compete in a trial race on June 13 in Los Angeles.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel shared his take on the matter when a reporter brought it up.
“What? I have no idea, nor do I care,” he said. “As long as he doesn’t train to be a sprinter and he’s running routes while he’s doing it, that’s cool.” [05:30]
Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been arguing through X and other platforms for months, each claiming to be faster than the other.
