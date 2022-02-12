Joe Montana makes a bold prediciton for Super Bowl 2022

Former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana has given his Super Bow LVI prediction and it is a bold one.

The 65-year-old four-time Super Bowl champion was speaking during a recent Q and A with The Spun, and gave his thoughts ahead of Sunday's game.

The Hall of Famer stated that while he likes what Matthew Stafford has done, he thinks that Joe Burrow and the Bengals will get the win in Super Bowl LVI.

"I’m thinking Cincinnati and I’m thinking 26-24," Montanta said. "I think so. I mean I’d love to see [Matthew] Stafford win, you know, just because he’s been through so much. To be able to come down here in his first year and get the Rams to the Super Bowl would be cool. You pull for the older guys this time of year. The younger guys have a lot more time to win one."

Bengals and Rams face off in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is officially upon us as the Cinncinati Bengals take on the LA Rams

Montana's prediction for this year's Super Bowl goes against many others. The LA Rams are the heavy favorites (at -200 to win) with the game being played on their home turf at Sofi Stadium. But as we have seen numerous times this postseason, when the odds are stacked against the Bengals, that is when they shine.

On the road to the biggest game of the NFL calander, Burrow and the Bengals have taken down Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Patrick Mahomes. However the team will be coming up against one of the most feared defensive fronts in the league.

Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, just to name a few, will be charged with making life difficult for Burrow. Having been sacked nine times against the Titans in the Divisional Round, the offensive line of the Bengals will need to give their young quarterback considerable protection.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams went all in on this season and have been rewarded for showing their hand as they now sit on the cusp of championship glory. Having the best receiver in football in Cooper Kupp and a resurgent Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams head into this game with some serious offensive weapons.

The Bengals defense will need to blanket LA's offense if they hope to win Sunday night's game. It won't be easy as the Rams will be playing on their home turf, but the Bengals have been underdogs all season, going on to defy the odds at every turn.

There are storylines aplenty. Joe Burrow is in just his second season, coming off an ACL injury. Matthew Stafford, after so many down years with the Detroit Lions, could finally get his hands on the prestigious Vince Lombardi trophy.

