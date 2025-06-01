Months after criticizing Brian Schottenheimer's hire, Michael Irvin swallows his words upon visiting Cowboys OTAs

Brian Schottenheimer received a mixed reception when he replaced Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in January. At the time, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin wasn't too pleased with the decision, but it appears that the former wideout has changed his mind after recently attending the team's OTAs.

In a video that Irvin posted on his YouTube channel on Friday, he said that he visiting Dallas' practice session and was left impressed with Schottenhimer.

"I saw a man that's trying to grab all of this opportunity that he has," Irvin said. "And he's changing that culture, and he's done one thing that I hold true: You must make people comfortable but then two things, competing like a mother problem under pressure."

"We gonna shock y'all a**es this year." Irvin added.

When the Cowboys hired Schottenheimer, Irvin questioned whether the team was heading in the right direction. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was pushing for Cowboys owner Jones to hire Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

However, it seems that Irving has changed his opinion on Schottenheimer and is now eager to see how Dallas fares next season.

Brian Schottenheimer makes eye-catching comments on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer - Source: Getty

On Thursday, Brian Schottenheimer made some comments about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, suggesting that the QB was still in his "developmental" phase heading into his 10th year in the NFL.

"I think Dak is in the developmental phase," Schottenheimer said. "And that sounds crazy for a guy who's played that much, but there are things we're tweaking with Dak."

Some felt that Schottenheimer's statements about Prescott were a bit disrespectful to the player who has been with the Cowboys since 2016. Moreover, the QB is the highest-paid player in the league, earning $60 million in annual average value as part of his five-year, $240 million extension that he signed in 2024.

Prescott has played 122 NFL regular-season games with the Cowboys, posting a 76-46 record. He also has a 2-5 record in the playoffs.

Many, including Irving, will be looking forward to how Prescott fares under Schottenheimer next season.

