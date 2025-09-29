“More access is bad access”: Jon Gruden gets honest on Ben Johnson’s blunt halftime interview with CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala

Former Super Bowl-winning NFL head coach Jon Gruden is siding with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after the latter's controversial interview with CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.As teams came out of the locker room for halftime of the Bears’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kinkhabwala got a few seconds with Johnson for an interview before the game resumed. Kinkhabwala made pointed comments toward Johnson, such as &quot;your offense has struggled,&quot; and &quot;you need to change what you're doing.&quot;Johnson's expression turned visibly serious, stern, and frustrated toward Kinkhabwala before saying, &quot;We're going to be just fine,&quot; as the interview ended.Speaking on Barstool Sports, Gruden offered his thoughts on the situation, suggesting he'll &quot;always&quot; side with the coach in situations such as these. He also seemed to advocate for doing away with sideline interviews during games or, at the very least, suggested broadcast teams brainstorm better questions.&quot;I'm always on the coach's side. I've been the first to say I hate those sideline interviews. Now they're doing live interviews with coaches during the game. Can you imagine that? 'Hey, Coach Gruden, It's third and sixth. You punted three straight series. How are you feeling?&quot;For Ben Johnson not to take that microphone and slam it on the ground, it's a real credit to him. You know, some of these broadcast teams should think clearer. 'What do we want to ask the coach? And what do we really think the coach is going to say?' You think we're going to go, hey, we're going to run an onside kick to start the third quarter, and we're going to run flip-right, double-X-jet, 36-counter, naked waggle at seven on the first play. You're never going to get a technical answer.&quot;So why do the interview? Sometimes more access is bad access. And what access you do give to people, I think you've got to do a lot better job than that, asking questions.&quot;Chicago Bears back in NFC North title mix with Raiders winNFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: ImagnDespite some early struggles to kick off the 2025 NFL season, the Bears find themselves back in the mix for NFC North title contention. Chicago now holds a 2-2 record on the season after their victory in Las Vegas. Despite this, they're still listed in last place in the division after losing a few tiebreakers to the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, who also have two victories.The Packers, while having two wins, only have one loss after tying with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As for the Vikings, they have a &quot;Points For&quot; advantage over Chicago, putting them just above the Bears in the standings. Currently, the Detroit Lions sit atop the division at first place with a 3-1 record.Ben Johnson and the Bears have a bye week next week in Week Five. They'll return in Week Six against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football on October 13.