It was recently announced that defensive end Isaac Rochell did not make it to the active roster of the Las Vegas Raiders. Rochell's wife, TikTok personality Allison Kuch, engaged in an Instagram Q&A session and gave important information related to her husband's future in the league.

Fans of Kuch wanted to check up on her and ask her how she felt after she and her husband received the news. They also wanted to know what the defensive end would do now that he was not playing with the Raiders. Kuch wrote:

"In the 24 hours after a player is released, so many things happen!"

"He's playing football this season but where, when, what team are just a little more complicated."

image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram Story

Allison also talked about how lonely she gets during football season because she travels from one destination to another. She said that it becomes difficult for her to make friends in new places.

Allison Kuch opened up about sacrifices and uncertainties that come with being a football player

Allison Kuch, the wife of NFL player Isaac Rochell, reflected on his release from the Las Vegas Raiders after one preseason game. In a video shared online, Kuch expressed her pride in her husband's achievements and the joint sacrifices they make to nurture his football career. She openly addressed the uncertainties and compromises they have faced in their journey to support his passion for the sport.

"I’m not gonna be emotional in this video, even though it is an extremely unfortunate circumstance. At the end of the day, my husband is choosing to play in the NFL. His love for the game of football outweighs the uncertainty and sacrifices that we have to make sometimes. If you wanna take a moment and say how proud I am of my husband, because he only played one preseason game and he f*****g killed it."

Kuch also candidly shared her feelings of solitude and apprehension during her pregnancy while Rochell was away for training camp. Despite the obstacles, she conveyed her appreciation for the network of support and resources that helped her during this trying period.

