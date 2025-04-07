"More evidence you should never draft a kicker" - NFL fans react to Kyle Shanahan's latest plan for Jake Moody

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to introduce another kicker to compete with Jake Moody this offseason. The 49ers spent a third-round draft pick on Moody in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to a report from NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, Shanahan is prepared to introduce another kicker after this month's draft to compete with Moody.

Fans on Reddit reacted to the news.

"Hey, look, more evidence you should never draft a kicker," a fan wrote.

"Jake Moody get ready to learn Chinese buddy," a fan wrote.

"Monkey paw curls, it’s Justin Tucker," another fan wrote.

"Gotta be a real trendsetter and pick a kicker in the 1st round!," A fan wrote.

"3rd round kicker lmao," another fan wrote.

Moody struggled in the 2024 season. He only played in 14 games, missing a few weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Moody's field goal percentage dropped from 84.0% in 2023 to 70.6% in 2024. In Week 17 against the Detroit Lions, Moody suffered one of the worst performances of his career, missing two field goals from 51 and 58 yards and an extra point. The 49ers lost the game 40–34.

Who will San Francisco bring in to compete with Jake Moody in 2025?

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Being selected in the third round by San Francisco, Moody joined a very exclusive club. He was the second kicker to be selected within the top 100 picks of the last 15 drafts. The first was Roberto Aguayo, whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. Moody is also the fifth kicker since 2000 to be picked in the first three rounds.

The 49ers had high hopes for Moody when drafting him, but now feel the need to bring in competition for him ahead of next season. There are plenty of notable names for San Francisco to bring in. Nick Folk, Eddy Pineiro, Matt Prater, and more are available. It will be interesting to see which of these names the 49ers decide to bring in to compete with Moody once the 2025 NFL draft ends.

