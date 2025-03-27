"More excited for Ciara" - NFL fans hilariously react as Russell Wilson and his wife meet Giants HC Brian Daboll

Russell Wilson might be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but on Thursday, Ciara stole the show. The New York Giants’ official Instagram page shared a reel of Wilson and his wife meeting coach Brian Daboll.

While the clip showed Daboll greeting both with smiles, fans had their own take – many were more hyped about Ciara than her husband's presence.

Wilson, currently a free agent after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was spotted chatting with Daboll in blacked-out attire, looking sharp.

The brief exchange? Daboll told Wilson, “You’re going back out,” to which Wilson responded, “I’ll see you outside.” Nothing groundbreaking, but the comments section turned into a Ciara appreciation thread.

“I’m only here for Ciara 😂😂 go birds 🦅,” one fan joked.

NFL fans hilariously react as Russell Wilson and his wife meet Giants HC Brian Daboll

Others took a playful shot at the Taylor Swift-NFL buzz, saying:

“Having Ciara at your games > having Taylor Swift at your games.”

“Honestly rather have Ciara than Swift broadcasted at these games.”

The recurring theme? More love for Ciara than Wilson’s potential signing.

“Lol she’s the only wife publicized at a free agent signing,”another fan added.

“We more excited for Ciara than Russ,” one fan summed up the sentiment.

Comment on Ciara Wilson

“I’m so happy we got Ciara,” another commented.

“Welcome to Big Blue Russ & Ciara! Let’s rock and roll,” one user commented.

Wilson may be hunting for a fresh start (he threw for 2,482 yards and 16 TDs last season), but for now, fans are vibing with Ciara’s presence more than his QB prospects.

Russell Wilson’s Giants contract: The tough road to $21 million payday

Russell Wilson’s deal with the Giants may be a one-year contract, but getting every dollar? That’s another story.

Wilson officially signed on Wednesday, with his deal reportedly worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. But here’s the catch: he’ll need an elite season to hit that full amount.

According to Ian Rapoport (NFL Network), Wilson can earn up to $7.5 million in incentives based on play time, performance and playoff success. A key detail – $3 million is tied to wins and taking over 50% of the offensive snaps per game.

Essentially, Wilson would have to start every game, win consistently, and lead the Giants to the playoffs (and beyond) to reach the max payout.

For comparison, Wilson’s 2025 cap hit would sit just below Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ($21.8 million) but still crack the top 20 highest-paid QBs next season. Meanwhile, former Giants starter Daniel Jones, now with the Colts, signed a one-year deal with a $14.45 million cap hit, $7.15 million guaranteed salary, and $6 million signing bonus.

Wilson’s path to cashing in is simple – win games, stay healthy and prove he’s still got it.

