"A long way toward finally turning the page" - NFL analyst claims more teams will give Colin Kaepernick a chance if Raiders don't sign QB

This week, Colin Kaepernick got his first workout since 2017, as the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a tryout this past Wednesday. As Kap eyes a comeback since last playing in the league in 2016, a tryout is the first step in the process.

There were reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the workout went well with all doors open.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… More on Colin Kaepernick working work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders: More on Colin Kaepernick working work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders:nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%…

Mike Florio talked about Kaepernick's workout on the Rich Eisen Show and pointed out how it's the first step in turning the page for a potential comeback.

“And if nothing else, if they don't sign him, what this does, it's the toe in the water. It's the moment where he gets to workout and the world doesn't stop spinning. The fan base doesn't abandon the Raiders, the season tickets aren't instantly canceled. That's what so many teams have been afraid of. ‘If we even associate ourselves with Colin Kaepernick, we are going to piss off 30% of our fan base.’ Once we get past that. That's when a team could say, ‘well, we bring this guy in'."

Florio added that he has information about two other teams keeping an eye on the workout with an interest in Kaepernick.

"Maybe he's good enough to bring to OTAs or training camp, we see how he does, we see how he learns, we see what kind of presence he has. We see if he can earn a spot on the depth chart. I'm told there are a couple of other teams (who) are already interested in this Raiders workout. Now time will tell whether or not those two teams do anything about it. But this Raiders workout goes a long way toward finally turning the page. After five years, we've finally crossed that boundary. And he's gotten to work out and the Raiders are still standing today.”

Seahawks, Panthers, Texans could bring in Colin Kaepernick for a workout

New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

Following the draft and free agency, there are still teams that are looking for franchise quarterbacks or veterans who can compete for a starting job.

As per a source, according to Mike Florio, two other teams have expressed interest in Colin Kaepernick prior to his tryout with the Raiders.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Before his Raiders workout, two other teams were expressing interest in Colin Kaepernick. wp.me/pbBqYq-chMP Before his Raiders workout, two other teams were expressing interest in Colin Kaepernick. wp.me/pbBqYq-chMP

Perhaps, with the news of Kap having a good workout, more quarterback-needy teams, such as the Panthers, Seahawks, and maybe even Texans, will be willing to let him compete for a backup role or a chance to start for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat