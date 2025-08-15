"More propaganda": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Lil Wayne shoutout to end concert

Lil Wayne has once again decided to blur the lines between music and sports. The famous rapper recently gave a shoutout to the Cleveland Bowns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to close one of his recent concerts.This is not the first time Wayne has namedropped Shedeur Sanders while performing. In May, the five-time Grammy Award winner also dedicated his famous song &quot;Brothers&quot; to Sanders and Travis Hunter.Some NFL fans were caught off guard by the random shoutout following Lil Wayne's show in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday. Some even called it propaganda. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;@ShedeurSanders is getting support all over the place !!! Please crown your QB 1 already…someone bookmark this !!!&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;He's washed and has to mention another man to stay relevant,&quot; stated this fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;The biggest news here is that lil Wayne has concerts still,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;the chosen one . no doubt in my mind,&quot; stated this fan.&quot;No callout to Flacco?&quot; this fan asked.Shedeur Sanders met Lil Wayne earlier this yearBack in March, before the NFL draft took place, Sheeur Sanders opened up about meeting five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne. Wayne is a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur's college football team. The rapper also shares a close bond with Deion Sanders.Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Sanders said that while he doesn't get starstruck often, meeting Lil Wayne was one of the most exciting moments of his life.&quot;Nah, I never got starstuck. Maybe (Lil) Wayne, Wayne probably. But not starstruck just you know, excited to meet him,&quot; Shedeur said.Sanders also revealed how he tries to make the fans who may get starstruck by him comfortable:&quot;I think it's cool. Like, I think it's like 'Dang,' you know, 'I have that type of effect on people.' And I'm thankful and I'm appreciative for it. And when people act nervous to take a picture. I just say like, come on, take a picture, you ain't gotta be nervous.&quot;On the gridiron, Shedeur Sanders started his first-ever NFL game when he made his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns during the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie earned massive praise from the fans and experts for his performance as he was able to lead the Browns to a 30-10 victory.