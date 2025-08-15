  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "More propaganda": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Lil Wayne shoutout to end concert

"More propaganda": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Lil Wayne shoutout to end concert

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 15, 2025 15:11 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft [Image source: Imagin]

Lil Wayne has once again decided to blur the lines between music and sports. The famous rapper recently gave a shoutout to the Cleveland Bowns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to close one of his recent concerts.

Ad

This is not the first time Wayne has namedropped Shedeur Sanders while performing. In May, the five-time Grammy Award winner also dedicated his famous song "Brothers" to Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Some NFL fans were caught off guard by the random shoutout following Lil Wayne's show in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday. Some even called it propaganda. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"@ShedeurSanders is getting support all over the place !!! Please crown your QB 1 already…someone bookmark this !!!" tweeted a fan.
"He's washed and has to mention another man to stay relevant," stated this fan.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"The biggest news here is that lil Wayne has concerts still," wrote a fan.
"the chosen one . no doubt in my mind," stated this fan.
Ad
"No callout to Flacco?" this fan asked.

Shedeur Sanders met Lil Wayne earlier this year

Back in March, before the NFL draft took place, Sheeur Sanders opened up about meeting five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne. Wayne is a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur's college football team. The rapper also shares a close bond with Deion Sanders.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Sanders said that while he doesn't get starstruck often, meeting Lil Wayne was one of the most exciting moments of his life.

Ad
"Nah, I never got starstuck. Maybe (Lil) Wayne, Wayne probably. But not starstruck just you know, excited to meet him," Shedeur said.

Sanders also revealed how he tries to make the fans who may get starstruck by him comfortable:

"I think it's cool. Like, I think it's like 'Dang,' you know, 'I have that type of effect on people.' And I'm thankful and I'm appreciative for it. And when people act nervous to take a picture. I just say like, come on, take a picture, you ain't gotta be nervous."

On the gridiron, Shedeur Sanders started his first-ever NFL game when he made his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns during the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie earned massive praise from the fans and experts for his performance as he was able to lead the Browns to a 30-10 victory.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications