“More of a thinker than you think” - Colin Cowherd claims Rob Gronkowski’s party-boy persona is an act

Rob Gronkowski has built a brand based on his reputation for joking around and partying off the field. However, one NFL analyst isn't buying it.

When the cameras aren't around, the tight end is apparently all business. At least, that is essentially how Colin Cowherd described what it was like to talk to Gronkowski in private.

Speaking on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cowherd explained what it was like to work with the tight end at Fox:

"I worked with Gronk briefly at Fox, and generally I've a pretty good idea of what people are like before they enter a building. Gronk was surprisingly serious off-air, incredibly candid."

He added:

"And one of the things that was so clear about Gronk off the air - I'm not sure I've ever met a professional athlete that had that kind of contagious personality."

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Rob Gronkowski’s PFF Grades

Career

TE Rank

2021 79.5 6th

2020 72.1 12th

2018 74.2 10th

2017 90.2 1st

2016 90.2 1st

2015 90.7 1st

2014 91.8 1st

2013 91.0 1st

2012 91.1 1st

2011 92.0 1st

Cowherd continued, explaining how Rob Gronkowski is one of the most likable people in the NFL:

"He is virtually impossible not to like. I could say that about three people maybe in my life. You put Gronk in a room. Men, women, old, young. Doesn't matter. Gronk is maybe the most likable, professional athlete I've ever met."

He wrapped it up by saying there is a more serious demeanor to Gronkowski when no one's looking:

"He's more serious than you think. He's more of a thinker than you think. And though I worked with him briefly, fascinating guy from an incredible family."

Rob Gronkowski's career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

When Rob Gronkowski hung up his cleats, he left behind a legacy that helped define Tom Brady's success. Gronkowski was originally drafted in 2010 and subsequently played every season of his career with Brady.

In his career, he's had four seasons in which he's earned at least 1000 yards. Per Pro Football Reference, Gronkowski played in 22 playoff games over the course of his career and helped the New England Patriots win two Super Bowls.

After the 2018 season, he retired from the game. However, in 2020, Rob Gronkowski returned to join Brady in Tampa Bay for an epilogue to his career. The combination proved its worth once again as they won one more Super Bowl that very season.

In 2020, Rob Gronkowski earned 623 yards and in 2021, he earned 802 yards. Many saw him as a player on the rise, despite him being well over 30 years of age. However, he chose to call time on a magnificent career.

Some fans haven't given up on their hopes of seeing him on the field again, however, and are hoping he will unretire for one last run with Brady later this year.

