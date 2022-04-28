"He doesn't love football"- Colin Cowherd outrageously claims Aaron Rodgers plays in the NFL for money

One of Aaron Rodgers' biggest critics is Colin Cowherd. Over the last few seasons, Rodgers has caused a lot of drama and uncertainty for the Green Bay Packers.

Cowherd spoke about Rodgers on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and claimed that Rodgers doesn't love football. Here's what he said:

" People think I take shots at Aaron Rodgers. You get more and more examples of this where you get guys who are really gifted. They're not built for this team stuff. Good enough to succeed in it. But not really great enough to dominate it like they should for their skills. Aaron Rodgers likes football and is great at football. He doesn't love it. "

Cowherd added that Rodgers also isn't fully committed to the game of football:

"Nor is he totally committed to it. It's not who he is. It's not who he's ever been. He's got his money. He likes his free time. He doesn't pour over tape. This is all understood within the league and within the Packers organization."

Cowherd may have a point. Rodgers had been unwilling to commit to the Packers up until recently and rumors suggested he was close to making a trade request or even retiring.

When the Green Bay superstar won the league MVP this past season, he gave a speech that made many people think he was going to retire. In his speech, Rodgers thanked teammates and coaches:

"Should I come back, there's some things that need to get done, to get the team where it needs to go. Should I feel like it's my time to move on and do something else, I'll be extremely, eternally grateful for the Green Bay Packers organization and the fan base. For all the incredible 17 years' worth of memories, friendships and special moments that I've gotten to share with members of the organization, my teammates, people that work there and the fans."

Aaron Rodgers signed a record-breaking deal at age 38

Wild Card Round - Green Bay Packers v Washington Redskins

In his 18th season in the league, Rodgers signed the largest contract in NFL history.

Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal, which included $153 million guaranteed.

This comes in stark contrast to Tom Brady. Brady has always taken pay cuts to allow his teams the flexibility to sign other players. It seems strange to talk about the progress they needed to make throughout the team, only to sign a contract for so much money.

The MVP threw last year for 4,415 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. In his career, he has thrown for 55,360 yards, 449 touchdowns and 93 intercetions. In a sport driven by stats, he is arguably worth the money.

If Green Bay goes on to win the Super Bowl this year, the quarterback may have a few things to say to his biggest critic, Colin Cowherd.

