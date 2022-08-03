More trouble brewing for Tom Brady and Buccaneers as yet another star carted off field during training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for another playoff run. Tom Brady returned from his brief retirement and the team signed Julio Jones in an effort to solidify their chances of their second Super Bowl win in three years.

They're currently the second-best bet to win the Super Bowl in most betting locations. The Buffalo Bills are slightly favored over Tampa. The odds are always changing, especially as things change in the preseason.

Those Super Bowl odds might be taking a hit as another star for the Buccaneers had to be carted off during practice.

Tristan Wirfs, a third-year standout and former All-Pro offensive lineman, suffered an injury and couldn't really walk off the field. The lineman had to be taken away in a golf cart.

Another NFL reporter later stated that it seems as if the Buccaneers can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Wirfs' injury appears to be less than serious.

However, that's not set in stone and the injury could cause problems. If that's the case, then the Buccaneers are not starting their training camp very well.

Why the Buccaneers are the NFC's most favored team to win it all

Right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are second only to the Buffalo Bills in terms of Super Bowl odds. This is true across most major betting sites.

There are several reasons for that. Firstly, they're returning most of the roster from last year when they made the playoffs and the year before when they won it all.

Secondly, the NFC is deep, but it's not exactly top-heavy. The best teams in the NFC didn't get a whole lot better this offseason.

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills and haven't resigned Odell Beckham Jr. either. They did add Allen Robinson, but at best, they're as good as they were last year, but not better.

The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams and didn't replace him. Life in Green Bay will be tougher this year. The Dallas Cowboys have maintained their status quo too.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, may have gotten better. Antonio Brown wasn't around most of the season and didn't play in the postseason last year, and now they have Julio Jones in his spot.

That's a huge upgrade. As long as Wirfs and the rest of the offensive line stay healthy, the Bucs will show why Vegas likes them so much.

