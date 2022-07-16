More trouble could be heading Deshaun Watson's way after Texans settle with 30 women who alleged sexual misconduct against QB

Deshaun Watson continues to fight in court nearly 18 months after the first allegations of sexual assault were levied against him. However, on a parallel track with the quarterback, the Houston Texans have decided to cut their losses as soon as possible.

According to Click 2 Houston via Pro Football Talk, the Texans have settled court cases with 30 women for their part in enabling the quarterback to commit sexual misconduct.

With the Texans' role in this seemingly already wrapped up, many think the quarterback could be in line for more problems. Those following him will recall that 24 cases made it to Watson's courtroom, but 30 went after the Texans. Some may wonder if a few more lawsuits could be levied at the quarterback.

If that comes to pass, Watson could continue to be bogged down by legal hoops and requirements well beyond the four remaining civil lawsuits and pending NFL punishment decision.

Deshaun Watson's career

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback

The Houston Texans initially drafted Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Reference, his rookie season was quite promising as he threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In 2018 and 2019, Watson hit his peak in terms of winning. He made the playoffs twice in those two seasons, won a playoff game, and went 21-10.

However, the losses began in 2020. Despite a 4-12 record, the quarterback had career-best statistics in passing touchdowns and interceptions.

That said, his prospects continued to take a turn for the worse in early 2021. More than 20 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, acting as a tsunami that knocked Watson away from football. Over the next year, he missed the 2021 football season partly because of the allegations.

It took until early 2022 for the first big domino to fall as he was excused from criminal punishments or convictions. Soon after, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a record-setting contract.

Next, Watson found a way to settle most of his cases after a moment when additional women came forward. That led the NFL to feel comfortable in evaluating his suspension.

However, with potentially more women coming down the pike with allegations, Watson could face a fresh set of legal hoops to jump through. Some may wonder at what point the quarterback adopts a settle-first mentality to avoid additional legal hoops and revelations seemingly every few weeks.

Will the quarterback return to the NFL intact and resume business soon?

