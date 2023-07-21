Jordan Addison caused quite a scare with echoes of the Henry Ruggs incident when he was charged with reckless driving for driving at 140 MPH. As soon as the incident was reported, there was an online gasp across platforms.

Unfortunately, NFL fans are only too aware how things can go wrong when speeding. We have seen a promising first-round wide receiver in Henry Ruggs ruin his career after speeding and causing a fatal accident. As a fellow first-round pick in the same position, naturally many people were quick to draw comparisons.

Here is a list of some of the responses on Reddit.

Jordan Addison's reckless driving has parallel to both Henry Ruggs and Jalen Carter situation

If Jordan Addison has not been apprised of what happened to Henry Ruggs, he can certainly speak to Jalen Carter. The fellow first-rounder is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was involved in an incident after winning the National Championship last year with the Georgia Bulldogs. His teammate Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an area where they were overspeeding. It nearly derailed Carter's NFL dreams and tragically ended his teammate's aspirations forever.

What is also pertinent from the Jalen Carter incident that it was not his first instance of overspeeding. Hence, not taking the requisite steps to improve after making the initial mistake had devastating consequences. Therefore, it speaks to the importance of learning from this situation for Jordan Addison.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was going at 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Thankfully, there are no reports of any alcohol content in his blood. That this has happened before even playing a single down of professional football is a worry for him and the team.

It also speaks to the need for the league to ensure that young professionals are properly guided and made aware of being responsible. Jordan Addison is clearly an excellent player. He played two years in Pittsburgh before moving to USC in 2022 for his final year in college football. He amassed 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in his college career. In 2021, he won the Biletnikoff Award for being the best receiver in the nation. He was also a Consensus All-American and All-ACC in that season.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to look past this transgression knowing how valuable he can be to the franchise. Having Justin Jefferson on one side, they expect him to become his tandem partner to consolidate their position atop the NFC North.

