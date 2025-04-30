"Most ignorant draft pick in history" - Stephen A. Smith rips into Abdul Carter for "shameful" act of asking Lawrence Taylor's No. 56 jersey

NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of Abdul Carter asking to wear No. 56 for the New York Giants.

Ad

The Giants selected Carter third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft as a star pass rusher. After being picked, he asked to wear No. 56, which was worn by Lawrence Taylor and has been retired.

Carter's request was denied, and Smith can't believe a rookie even asked about wearing No. 56 for the Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Abdul Carter... he's starting off his NFL career as maybe the most ignorant draft pick in history. This is Lawrence Taylor, my brother... And before you play an NFL game, before you take an NFL snap, you're asking to wear that number. That is shameful, shameful," Smith said on First Take.

Smith makes a fair point, as No. 56 is retired for a reason and Carter shouldn't have even tried to ask to wear it.

Ad

Currently, Carter has yet to pick what number he will wear for the Giants. But, it won't be No. 56 which remains a retired number for New York.

Lawrence Taylor shoots down Abdul Carter's request to wear No. 56

Lawrence Taylor said no to Abdul Carter's request to wear his retired No. 56.

Taylor says Carter should try to create his own legacy and do it with his own number. He also wants to see Carter not have to be compared to him if he wears the number.

Ad

"He has to be the player that he is," Taylor told ESPN in a phone conversation. "He can't be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark. It's up to him.

"And I'm hoping that he's not thinking that, 'Oh, I got shot down by LT.' No, it isn't like that, man. It's, 'Hey, I'm with you!' I mean, I'm the guy that it takes two. I'm going to be two steps behind you and make sure you don't fall."

Ad

It was a classy response from Taylor, and Carter didn't have any hard feelings.

Instead, Carter says he will continue to work hard and cement his legacy as a Giants great.

"The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don't change, LT is the [GOAT] nothing but respect... This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it," Carter posted to X.

Abdul Carter will be a focal point of the Giants' pass rush in 2025. Last season at Penn State, he recorded 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and four pass defenses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.